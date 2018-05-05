INNER LIGHT: When a friend in need is truly a friend indeed

By Honorina Mashingia

A friend in need is indeed the type of friend who is always there to raise a hand for you, or give a piece of advice in times of need. A friend in need is the one who always listens, and is ready to devote time for the sake of friends. A friend is anyone whom you can talk, laugh and be good company with – but who isn’t necessarily committed to you all the time.

In a lifetime, every one of us would wish to have a friend in need, or have in mind that there’re people around us, loving and caring. We would all of us wish to know that there are people, who listen, share with, and receive advices. This is a normal thing for all of us.

These are possibilities which can be found in life, and pave a way for a good environment for all of us to live and be happy. Sometimes things do not seem to as we might think, and instead, the environment we expect to live happily turn in to a jungle of suffer.

When the situation seems to be like this, we feel the cries of the most innocent ones crying for no help. They cry loudly because they want to be heard and helped, but no one is there to help. If at all there’s no one to help, some might arise in different ways, and alarm for a FRIEND IN NEED. But then, who is a friend in need, and where is he, at what time, and how?

This is a good question we should ask ourselves.

It is true that we are all of us created the same as human beings, but there are so many things which differentiate us and bring to the reality the uniqueness we all of us hold. We differ in that sense in a degree of numbers. We differ education-wise, economically – and even how one think and analyze things from one person to another. My biggest point in here is to let everyone see how we survive so differently in the same world. Life’s tastes and challenges differ from one individual to another.

There are those who are truly blessed in life, and have a lot of opportunities and the way to manage life, through many different ways. They are blessed because they have most of it. There are those who are moderately in life achievement, but they are surviving better.

There are those who could not make it at all – not that they are stupid; not that they are not loved by God, or not that they have sinned more, or even broke the country’s law. They have just been the victims of the circumstance due to many, many reasons.

Have you ever given a thought to all these kinds of things and try to see ways of raising a helping hand to your needs? Think of those who are refugees, who cannot settle and produce anything for their prosperity, and also cannot access good education, although they’re naturally intelligent and smart – but are the victims of circumstances.

Think of those who do not have both parents still living, and they don’t have any clue toward their development in any way. They are wondering if there can be any light to see them through, at any day!

Who wants to be a friend in need?

Think of those who were capable and have everything in life, but due to diseases and other complications, are no longer in a position of sailing. They are as well crying for a friend in need.

Think of those who have lost their beloved ones, and they don’t have strong family ties or not at all. Just give a thought. They are dying of loneliness and they do not have hope for future. They, too, need a helping hand.

A friend in need is me and you. A friend in need is not a stranger never seen before.

Let’s help each other, materially and emotionally. Believe me folks, there’re those who need just a word of hope to carry on. You don’t need to be a psychiatrist to help others through a token word, but you need to spare time to listen and talk to people who are in need of help.