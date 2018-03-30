Do you watch every single TV programme?

Impossible, I hear someone shouting.

True.

Each of us has favourites. And the range these days may extend arms as widely as the Indian Ocean: entertainment, movies, crime, reality shows, serious reports, serious news, serious documentaries, etc. I have a friend who only watches sports. As you know in sports we are also offered a huge, diverse canvas of choices: boxing, rugby, golf, cricket, sumo wrestling, and athletics ...just like pub drinks. Warm beer, cold beer, ice tea, hot coffee, hot tea, hot chocolate, milkshake...whoops.

We live in a world of choices.

The more money you have the longer the tongue and licks and greed.

Pausing on TV still...

One of the things I love about average Britons is how they do not take themselves too seriously. This is very evident when you watch lighted-hearted entertainment, especially during weekends and Christmas and well, Easter, right now.

Standing ahead of all TV shows are two charmers known as Ant and Dec.

I used to think they were twins. Very popular guys. To offer a glimpse of their Saturday Night Take Away in February 2018, the average views were over 7 million.

That is a large number. In early 2017 one media item dubbed them “Kings of Saturday Night” viewing. Signifying?

They are ahead of everyone else.

And this can be compared to other highly rated screenings. If we stay with the early 2017 stats, presumably. BBC’s Voice UK is a good comparison. Prospective vocalists are challenged and coached and analysed by a panel of top-notch experiences singers. Anyway, Voice UK climbed to 4 million viewers. But this was not 7 million. Or the soap operas. Casualty recorded 4.4 million TV audiences.

Ant and Dec – smiling, cheeky, happy going, still number one.

Seven million viewers in one night!

Outstandingly, popular.

So folks.... it was a funny feeling to learn that one of the duo (i.e. Ant), was caught drunk while driving, last week. To make matters worse his passenger was his old mother. Then he crashed. Not on a tree. Or deer (the European gazelle)...but into another car and caused very serious damage.

No one died.

Luckily.

But...

But... but.... the pen dropped, as Britons say.

Suddenly the easy going nice, nice, nice, nice, nice, nice, nice, smiling young man is now portrayed as a troubled chap with alcoholic, drug problems. Troubled. When stars rise we love, clap, pay money to see them. When they fall, it is an earthquake. We elevate fellow humans to a level that makes us forget, that everyone goes to the toilet. Everyone messes up. Everyone passes wind, spits, sleeps, belches....

Like how the late multi talented Afro American musician Prince was found lifeless in a lift two years ago. Recent autopsy reports revealed the super star’s gut had chemicals stronger than heroin. Pain killers. To insist that the phenomenal star was always in serious agony.

What about Ant and Dec?

Ant McPartlin (Ant) is said to be a 60 million pound rich TV star. Alcoholism is just one of his various sorrows. Various?

On Tuesday, a well known tabloid published a photograph of his father.

The mzee lives in a modest council house. Meaning the house is owned by local government authorities. He works as a gas fitter. Gas is very significant in cold nations. Payment for gas fitters is usually 15 pounds an hour.

Compare father to son.

Ready?

TV presenters? To start, BBC usually groups wages in 50,000 pounds blocks. Do we need to calculate?

Mmmh...

You would expect the dad of a millionaire son to be better off wouldn’t you? No, sir. The man is said to have walked out of his wife and children, 32 years ago. Ant was only ten at that time. See where this tale is heading to?

Having walked out of his family and married someone else, the distraught mother raised the little ones singlehandedly. Twelve years ago dad tried to “reconcile with son” but was refused.

Ant is recorded to have been deeply affected by the family break up and well...

Here we are.

Father must be sad.

Famous rich son you cannot make peace with. Well-known wealthy TV icon with alcohol problems but not exactly at peace. Ant is said to be attending rehabilitation place, to treat booze and drugs vices.

There is more...

During this very same sinister week media sources said Ant’s eleven year marriage was over due to his addictions. Lisa Armstrong, the wife is alleged to have claimed that she is fed up ...What are the lessons?

That it is always good to be close to your children? That we should try to beat the blues by finding a truce, shake hands? TRY. TRY. TRY....