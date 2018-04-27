When just reaching the sick is a challenge

In the absence of a functioning state, outside NGOs are left to provide healthcare – even primary healthcare – to most of South Sudan. Yet those organisations continue to face major obstacles to doing their work: saving lives in a country beset by civil war is impossible without access to the wounded and the sick.

Between January 2016 and December 2017, there were at least 50 attacks on medical facilities and personnel in South Sudan, and 750 denials of humanitarian access, according to a new report published on 23 April by the Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict. Those attacks included “arson and looting; occupation of medical facilities; and threatening, intimidating, detaining, abducting or killing medical personnel,” the report states.

In this atmosphere, international aid agencies must constantly rethink how to adapt to fast-changing conflicts so they can bring supplies and medical assistance to cut-off communities. And they must also cope with poor or nonexistent infrastructure and, soon, the rainy season that makes many existing roads and paths impassable.

“It’s dramatically challenging in South Sudan,” explained Markus Küper, a trauma surgeon with the International Committee of the Red Cross. “Due to poor roads and means of transportation, many patients with serious injuries die before they can get healthcare.”

Decades of economic marginalisation of southern Sudan meant there was no functioning healthcare system to speak of even before civil war broke out in South Sudan in 2013 – just two years after independence.

Solid statistics are hard to come by here, but anywhere between 50,000 and 300,000 people have been killed since, and an untold number injured.

An estimated 4.5 million people have been displaced, either staying internally, or fleeing to neighbouring Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Kenya (85 per cent of the refugees are women and children).

Parts of South Sudan slipped into famine last year, much of the country is gripped by cholera this year, and UN agencies are warning that more than seven million people, almost two thirds of the population, could be severely food insecure in the coming months without sustained humanitarian assistance.

The need for an effective healthcare system in South Sudan is clear. But healthcare receives approximately three per cent of the annual budget – one of the world’s lowest percentages. More than half the country’s finances go towards “security and administration”, much of which fuels the civil war. By comparison, Rwanda, a country smaller in size but equal in population, set aside 9.2 per cent for health in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

According to the UN’s emergency aid coordination body, OCHA, as of December 2017, only around 400 of South Sudan’s 1,900 medical facilities are fully operational.

“We first need peace for things to change,” said James Jada, outgoing Health Minister for Jubek State. “I’d like to see 10 per cent of the national budget allocated to the health sector, but due to the crisis, we’re not the priority,” he explained.

One morning earlier this month in Duk Padiet, a small village hundreds of kilometres north of the capital, Juba, the whole community gathered to watch the evacuation of two villagers shot during a cattle raid. They had been allotted spaces on an ICRC plane.