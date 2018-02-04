When secret murderous thoughts course though your mind

By Peter Muthamia

Killing anyone, especially a woman is a crime. I am however contemplating doing just that to Asha my neighbour next door. Luckily, she is alive because I have no plans of fading away, for the rest of my life behind bars in Segerea jail or being hanged for murdering an “innocent” woman.



For sometimes now, I have been getting my kicks seeing in my mind’s eye how sweet it would be wringing her fat neck like I wring my one-and-only underwear after bathing ( I use it to scrub my body while bathing).

The reason that her mouth has refused to stay shut. I do not mind loose cannons, but when a woman I hardly know takes her jokes too far, there is always a genuine reason for making her pay for her sins – her hell bent desire to see me out of the wedlock. Recently, her mouth went amok and she blurted out lies that are likely to send my marriage to the rocks.



She has been peddling uncensored lies. Lately, I sleep on the couch and my one-and-only Bisho Ntongo has decided to become dump and deaf all because of Asha’s mouth. Asha concocted a demeaning story that I was seen at Dar Live with an unspecified woman.

Of course I cannot remember the last time I set my foot at Dar Live, but I am willing to swallow the bitter pill. Something about women is that they swallow lies, line, hook and sinker and Bisho Ntongo is not an exception. They do not leave space for confirming whether the allegations are true or false.