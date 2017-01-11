Where’s the Republican’s health-care plan?

By Katrina vanden Heuvel

For six years, Republicans have voted more than 60 times to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. “Repeal and replace” was a staple of Donald Trump’s stump speech. Give us control, Republicans promised, and what Mike Pence promisesas the “first order of business” will be repeal and replace.

Only one problem: There is no plan. Republicans have hundreds of ideas but no replacement plan and no consensus. So now the same politicians who couldn’t come up with a serious plan in six years are considering a new idea: repeal now and replace later. Use the arcane rules of a “reconciliation” bill to push through repeal; replacement plan to come later.

Promise. Trust us, they say, we’ll come up with something in a few months, or a couple of years, with a “few bumps along the way,” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said. (“Bumps” is a euphemism for sick Americans losing health care, giving new meaning to the phrase “road kill.”)

This isn’t just harebrained and irresponsible; it is immoral. Twenty million Americans have gained health coverage under Obamacare. Young adults are covered under their parents’ plans. People with preexisting conditions have been able to get affordable coverage for the first time. Medicaid has been extended to cover the families of millions of low-wage workers, many of them Trump voters. The rise of health-care costs has slowed due to intricate reforms in the law. The extension of care has been paid for largely by taxes on the rich.

Repeal without a ready replacement would quickly unravel this complicated arrangement. Insurance companies aren’t philanthropic organizations. They would start to raise prices and curb coverage immediately if they saw the current deal likely to get worse. Hospitals and doctors would start to unravel cost-saving efforts. Millions — literally millions — of Americans would be at greater risk. This isn’t simply about dollars and sense. This is about lives and health. People will die if newly affordable coverage is stripped from them.

Worse, it isn’t clear at all that Congress can pass a plan to replace health-care reform once it is repealed. Democrats will oppose efforts to roll back Medicaid, repeal progressive taxes and put people even more at risk. The entire Congress could face extortion from the House Freedom Caucus, the uber-right-wing caucus that wants to roll back not just Obamacare, but Medicare and Medicaid as well. Repeal and delay could easily turn into repeal and collapse.

Why is there no plan to replace? Simply because Republicans haven’t been serious. In opposition, led by House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wis.), they could rail about Obamacare, and promise the moon — everyone covered at lower costs and with lower taxes, all from the genius of markets. For years Ryan and company promised budgets that could cut taxes and spending without harming people (details to come later) and health-care replacement that would cover everyone at less cost (details to come later). Now later has arrived. And Ryan says . . . later.

Beneath this is the secret reality: Obama stole their plan. The ACA drew heavily on the right-wing Heritage Foundation plan that was modernized by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts. Obama added reforms to slow price hikes, further extend Medicaid coverage of low-wage workers, and more, but the core was the same: pooled coverage in “exchanges,” enforced by a mandate that everyone have insurance. To get his bill passed and to appeal to Republicans, he even abandoned the public option and sustained the wrongheaded ban on the government negotiating bulk discounts with drug companies.