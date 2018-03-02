LOVE LETTER TO TANZANIA : Which ‘academic culture’ do we want?

By Sabine Barbara

At Australian universities, Orientation Week is in full swing as I write this article. Originally, the honourable purpose of “O-Week” was to help students beginning their tertiary studies settle into life on campus before lectures begin. Information sessions, social activities and welcome events allow them to familiarise themselves with their university’s facilities and services, and to meet fellow students.

Many alumni remember “O-week” fondly, some made life-long friends during this crucial phase of university induction. Others, however, were scarred for life by humiliating, cruel initiation rituals imposed by older students – especially those who lived on campus, at residential colleges.

A report just published - to coincide with university orientation activities around Australia – shocked parents and prospective students. It reveals that fresher students – including those at some of Australia’s most prestigious universities – are routinely subjected to shocking levels of abuse and assault during degrading initiation rituals conducted by gangs of older students whose vile and cruel behaviours have resulted in physical and psychological harm to vulnerable young adults isolated from their support networks when living on-campus. Academics have labelled the report “sickening” to read and described the rituals as “sadistic”.

University chancellors and senior officers reject responsibility for assaults taking place at residential colleges, but it cannot be denied that the bizarre rituals which recently attracted media attention due to their abhorrent nature are deeply entrenched in the culture of some world renowned educational institutions.

Let us note that the perpetrators of actions simply called “crimes” outside the secretive gothic stone walls of elite universities may gain influential positions in society after graduation. Those who as students cemented their positions of power and privilege in revoltingly sadistic ways may become surgeons, prime ministers or judges.

Journalists have highlighted the misogynistic aspects of vile initiation ceremonies, and clearly, exercising power over women motivates some of the sexually deranged ringleaders who gain satisfaction from organised abuse or rape of female students.

However, gender-based violence is only one aspect of these violent behaviours. Young men also suffer the abuse of older students and report mental health problems, even suicidal thoughts, as a result of being degraded. And not all perpetrators are male. An East African man told me his experience of systematic humiliation as a first-year student back home. Although it did not rival the abhorrent abuse outlined in the report, interestingly, the worst abuser during his freshman year three decades ago was female. It appears to be neither a matter of country, culture or gender alone.

If university leaders will not act, and if a culture of abuse can span decades, how do we protect vulnerable freshers who enter university with youthful idealism from discovering that their place of learning is a cradle of abuse to which society turns a blind eye?

There is no simple solution to ingrained cultures of abuse. It takes time to change entrenched, gruesome traditions. We can only start by breaking the code of silence.

It is natural that a child fears the retribution of the school yard bully. It is justifiable that we hide from armed attackers. But it is not fear for our own safety which allows small groups of privileged boys tyrannise, intimidate and humiliate fellow university students.

We need to swallow our national pride and ask what goes on behind the stone walls of prestigious institutions. The silent majority must show some civil courage, step up and protect the vulnerable – not stand by and look like condoning abhorrent abuse.

University bullies are in the minority. They continue their sadistic rituals where students, parents and academics trivialise assaults, look away or laugh at others’ misfortune to gain the favour of the deranged. To avoid the guilt of the bystander, we have to stop being silent observers who avoid uncomfortable questions.