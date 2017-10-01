Which road to take for Saudi women?

By Daniel Muhau

The world reacted with joyful disbelief at the scrapping of a ban that prevented Saudi Arabian women from driving. Disbelief because Saudi Arabia had remained the only place on earth where women were not allowed to be found seated behind the steering wheel.

And joyful, of course, because this age-old peculiarity defied, in some way, what many would say ‘common sense’ in a world where we have, over the years, been witnessing a phenomenal rise in numbers of women doing things a man can do, and taking up duties and responsibilities that hitherto were a preserve of men.

It was a long fought battle for gender activists who have been pushing for reforms in Saudi Arabia – to liberate women who, in addition to not being allowed the ‘luxury’ of driving, have had little choice and no voice in many things that directly affected their well-being.

The list is long. But women is Saudi Arabia are, for example, still not allowed to travel abroad without seeking permission from their husbands.

This is not to say that we, in this part of the world, have given our loved ones express visas to just wake up one morning and inform dear husband, “I am leaving for Dubai tonight.”

In many communities, our women, especially here in our proudly conservative territories, still have to go through rigorous ‘interviews’ to convince their men each time they have to travel, worse when the destination is a far off land where ‘dad’ won’t have his spying eyes on them. But many still go if they have to – with or without consent from their men.

Male guardianship

On the contrary, their counterparts in Saudi Arab are subjected to a system of male guardianship, which requires women to obtain permission from a guardian - father, husband, or son - to travel, study or marry.

In other words, this is an institutional matter, which has been condemned by rights groups as an impediment to realising women’s rights.

It still stands, but since early this year, pressure has been mounting on the kingdom to ease these restrictions on women, and allow them some freedom.

Last year, a World Economic Forum study on how women fare in economic and political participation, health and education, ranked Saudi Arabia 141 of 144 countries in the 2016 Global Gender Gap. The Gulf kingdom was ranked above only Yemen and Syria, which are ravaged by years of war.

Human Rights Watch blames gender-segregation on the guardian system that also puts restrictions on women applying for passports, getting married, opening bank accounts and starting certain businesses. It is also said that women find it difficult to walk in public without a man accompanying them. Now, whether or not they will be allowed to drive anywhere without a man we leave that to posterity.

But developments in Saudi Arabia have been encouraging as the country moves towards a more just society where women can express themselves.

It is interesting that one of the first restrictions to be removed is the driving ban – which symbolically means the women have been given a head-start, to assume the driver’s seat in the pursuit of their dreams.

Where then should they drive to? The challenge that remains for them is to drive towards the road that leads them to a better world, for them – better for them because the main basis and reason for reform is to change what we perceive to be wrong or weak or counterproductive.

Positive reactions from across the world show just how important it was for Saudi Arabia to empower women at a time like this.

For example, there are predictions already that the lifting of the ban could put not just millions of women behind the wheel but potentially many more into the workforce and cause billions of dollars in savings, as the country seeks to revitalise its oil-dependent economy.

The reform is credited to 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who styles himself as a moderniser in the kingdom, where more than half the population is aged under 25.

Unlike previous rulers, he has shown a willingness to tackle entrenched Saudi taboos, and is seen as catering to the aspirations of youth with an array of entertainment options and promoting more women in the workforce.

His “Vision 2030” programme for social and economic reform seeks to increase women’s participation in the labour force to 30 percent by 2030 from 22 percent now.

It’s been a costly affair for many years, but there is new hope for a new beginning – and women are the ones who should be driving this change going forward.