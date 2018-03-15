The theme of this year’s Davos conference was “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”, but one would wish to ask, who is responsible for the fractured world?

The big Western powers started attending the Davos conference in 1971, and 47 years later, if the world is indeed fractured, why have the Davos conference in the first place? It is paradoxical that they cause the fracture and then meet to discuss their future in a fractured world.

Klaus Schwab, a German-born business professor at the University of Geneva, founded the “European Management Forum”, whose name was changed to the World Economic Forum in 1987 as it sought to broaden its vision to include providing a platform for resolving international conflicts.

Some of the richest and most powerful people in the world annually attend the WEF in Davos, but what is the purpose of this annual elite get-together in the snow-bound Swiss mountains? What actually goes on there? Does it really do any good, especially to Africa?

From a small conference in 1971, today the Davos annual gathering brings together about 3,000 of the world’s elites from the worlds of business, finance, politics and public affairs. The WEF describes its official mission as “improving the state of the world”.

The 2018 conference hosted the world’s most powerful politicians, among them Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many of the heads of the world’s largest companies were also in attendance, not to mention senior leaders of powerful and influential bodies such as the United Nations and International Monetary Fund. The WEF also invites heads of charities, trade unions and non-governmental organisations and celebrities from the world of entertainment in order to counter the accusation that Davos is simply about plutocratic elites talking to other elites.

A great deal of earnest discussion on recurrent themes such as inequality, poverty, innovation, technological change, the environment, and corporate social responsibility takes place, but all this is a smoke screen. The reality is that most attend because it provides a golden opportunity for networking.

Discussions are not based on how to make the world better, but how to make more money by plundering the natural resources of poor countries. In a way, Davos represents a kind of nefarious elite conspiracy against the world’s powerless.

Ego is another incentive. Some of the less-secure executives feel it is important to be seen at the resort every year since it underlines their status. It also lends opportunity for leaders to try to transmit their preferred message across to the global media.

To its advocates, the WEF, while it doesn’t save the world, helps influential and intelligent people of good intent devise solutions to the world’s intractable social, economic and political problems.

My impression, based on reading two decades’ worth of Davos meetings, is that heads of state don’t attend to negotiate deals. Rather, they use Davos as a platform to burnish their internationalist credentials, to impress audiences back home or simply to hang out with their friends.

My initial reaction when I saw Paul Kagame of Rwanda shaking hands with Trump was one of dismay and anger, but I realised that we should not chose isolation over engagement. We need collaboration, cooperation and partnerships that are not skewed. Africa should be well represented in Davos so as to have fruitful engagement about what Africa needs and should thrive to engage to build ethical partnerships, which benefit all.

I think that every year before the Davos conference, Africa should meet to discuss its own problems and solutions. This meeting should not be confused with the AU summit, and thus Addis Ababa should not be the venue.

I suggest starting with a five-point agenda:

1. Africa urgently needs new young, ethical and committed leaders in every sector, not just in government

2. How to tackle corruption with ethical courage

3. Try, try and try again to promote a better quality of life for Africans

4. How to promote voices and roles of women, minorities and the poor at every leadership table

5. Modalities to increase intra-African trade

None of Africa’s problems is beyond the means and resources within the continent. What has largely lacked is proper policy-making and implementation on the part of the political class down to civil service.