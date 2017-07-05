Why EAC trade wars are pulling the region back

By TheCitizen

The two leading economies in the East African region are at it again. Tanzania and Kenya are engaged in a trade tiff, the latest in a string of trade wars in recent times.

The two countries have slapped a ban on each other’s products in the standoff that is likely to derail smooth cross boarder trading. Kenya started the war by denying entry of Tanzanian made wheat flour and LPG gas.

Nairobi is arguing that the products from Dar do not meet the quality and safety standards as per the EAC trade protocols. There is also the claim that the wheat flour so exported from Tanzania do not comprise of wholly local content to qualify for tax exemption.

Tanzania protested the move and demanded that Kenya rescind its decision because it was against the spirit of regional integration.

The appeal was apparently ignored on the fronted reasons. Frustrated, Tanzania has replied in kind, banning the importation of tyres, margarine and fermented milk from Kenya. Tanzania is arguing that it was forced to take the drastic action to guard its interests.

It is clearly a move informed on the need to also inflict similar effect on Kenyan businesses. The tit for tat approach has not only frustrated traders but is sending negative signals on the commitment of these two countries on the pledge to remove both tariff and non-tariff barriers to free movement of goods and services in the region.

Intervention

It is a good thing that Presidents John Magufuli and Uhuru Kenyatta have intervened to try to end the trade tiff. Reports that President John Magufuli has written to his Kenyan counterpart on the matter is a positive move that we hope will quickly resolve the stalemate and resume normal trade flow between the two countries and indeed throughout the entire EAC region.

But this is not the only row pitying the two countries at the moment. Kenya a few days ago began enforcing work permit rules along the border with Tanzania that has locked out some people from their daily livelihoods. It will be remembered that Tanzanian authorities earlier ejected from its jurisdiction, especially in Namanga boarder, Kenyans who were accused of living there illegally.

The outcome is that some whole families were ripped apart and tension among the border communities have remained. All these is happening when we know that each of these two countries have taken a different stand regarding the negotiations on the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the European Union as well as on the importation of second hand clothes from the US.

Kenya has dropped an agreement in the bloc to restrict importation of ‘mitumba’ from the US, in a step that will be interpted by other countries as betrayal of a joint agreement to promote local textile sector.