Why JPM needs to foster service sectors, smart partnerships

By Bakari Machumu bmachumu@tz.nationmedia.com

A fortnight ago President John Magufuli held his first press conference at the State House, in Dar es Salaam.

The open questions session took place on the eve of marking his first anniversary as the fifth President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

I had an opportunity to ask him to give his views on an increased business community perception that his administration was side-lining it, hence my question: “How smart is Smart-Public-Private Sector Partnership (PPP)?”

Part B of my question was on strategising: “How strategic are we as a nation in ensuring we not only get a fair deal from our natural resources such as minerals—which will surely end one day—but also use such earnings to invest into a sustainable form of economy, like service industry or facilitating it for that matter?”

But, before I expand on the above, I am tempted to do a quick post-mortem on the winning and the not so moments resulting from the Ikulu event.

On the winning side

Keeping time: The press conference took off as scheduled. 10am sharp, the President entered the room as press secretary continue to orient the audience on how the event would proceed.

Style of the Press conference: It was refreshing to see the President fielding direct questions—uncensored—contrary to public suspicions that State House had not only handpicked who was to attend, but had also prepared questions to be asked. That was not the case. Whether all questions were answered to satisfaction, that’s another story.

New media at play: By inviting social media operatives, bloggers, etc, Directorate of Presidential Communications recognised existence of new media.

On the losing side

Type of questions: In general terms, we (journalists) came under fire for failure to “ask tough questions”. Judging from the public outcry on social media, phrases like “my vote was worth it” or the “whisky light touch moment” did not augur well with the public at large.

Moderators: They ought to have done more on two things. One, structure the entire session on sector specifics to ensure all key issues are covered. Its absence led to a back and forth approach. Two, with no room for follow up question(s)—they ought to have taken that role much more although— the few times they did, they were tactically avoided.

Lastly, the President “tactically avoided” sensitive questions on Zanzibar, Katiba Review and crackdown on Opposition, etc.

That aside, there were areas where one felt the President was openly troubled by the deep rooted and systematic way of looting public resources!

For instance, he explained at length how top executives in government parastatals/ institutions deposited public funds into fixed accounts (at 8 per cent interest rate) in local commercial banks for personal gains.

Banks will then invest on government papers (Treasury Bills) to enjoy about 15 per cent in interest. Simply put, the government was borrowing “part of its money” at a 15 per cent cost, giving banks a clean 7 percentage point profit!

Dr Magufuli went on explaining how commercial banks were basically established targeting to do business with government—mainly through Treasury Bills—while doing little in lending to the productive sector.

This public resource mismanagement story goes on and on. From banks to the Dar es Salaam Port mismanagement. From failure to collect taxes to bogus tendering (cutting deals).

There were times during the press conference when the entire room went quiet as the President explained how resources were being plundered left, right and centre.

Simply put, it was a narration of how the Tanzania economy was sitting on a fragile foundation.

With ease money—from “cutting deals’, unjustifiable allowances, unnecessary foreign trips or huge delegations and the likes—in circulation, we witnessed rapid growth in real estate, construction sector, heavily subsidised business start-ups, with banks making super profits.

Looking at it lightly, it worked for everyone. A fundi will get a contract to build a house financed with non-salary-non-productive sources. Mama ntilie will cook for the fundis, a machinga will sell his products etc, etc. Life was good. But was it sustainable? Definitely not!

Now, most of these projects are grounded. For any real economy, this was necessary to bring about some financial discipline. But once that discipline is in place, it is important for the government to aggressively stimulate legitimate economic activities.

We may differ on the approach. For instance, one wouldn’t expect government officials to utter statements bordering discriminating or discouraging the business community.

Statements like “Kajengeni viwanda, malori myapaki” (forget about your trucks, go establish industries), don’t suggest there’ is consideration for Smart Public-Private Sector Partnership.

When the government prefers trading with its own institutions, private sector cannot flourish. When the government spends more and gives contracts to the private sector, it stimulates economic activities all round.

After all is said and done, our economy need to sit on a strong, productive foundation in a more sustainable way.

Which brings me to the other question I posed to President Magufuli recently: “How are we—as a country—planning to utilise the wealth/revenue earned from natural resources to develop sustained economic activities—especially in the service industry or as Prof Issa Shivji challenged me on twitter discussion—through agriculture.

Agro-processing

And it actually makes more sense to have the two succeeding each other—linking agriculture to industrialisation and eventually service industry.

Fronting agriculture has a potential of addressing two key areas. One, provide raw material for agro-processing. Two, address income poverty as a short and medium term strategy.

Meanwhile, we will be building capacity and capability to grow bigger service industry. By nature, service industry thrives with skilled and knowledgeable staff. This will require making necessary changes in our education system, review the taxation system among others.

So, queuing behind President Magufuli’s vision to industrialise Tanzania—it will be interesting to see how earnings gained from natural resources are channeled to construct industries (including agro-processing).

The short-to-medium term effect of linking agricultural produce with industrialisation move will create market for over 70 per cent Tanzanians depending on agriculture.

Tabling the nation’s ‘Economic Outlook 2015 and Development Plan 2016/17’, Finance Minister Phillip Mpango said the economy grew by 7 per cent last year—like in 2014. Construction industry contributed 16.6 per cent, communication 12.1 per cent, financials and insurance 11.8 per cent and mining 9.1 per cent.

Sadly, agriculture went down—growing by just 2.3 per cent in 2015 compared to 3.4 per cent in 2014.

Despite years of stagnation, our rain-fed agriculture contributes significantly to the gross domestic products (GDP). In 2015, it contributed 29 per cent compared to 28.9 per cent the previous year. Meanwhile, industries and construction accounted for 24.3 per cent against 23.2 per cent a year earlier.

Now, Imagine the likely trickledown effect if we were to double agriculture (adopting irrigation) contribution to GDP. Phenomenal! Thus a focus on agro-industries will go a long way in stimulating rapid agricultural production.

Service industry, i.e. retail trade, transportation, warehouse, accommodation, information and communication, offered 40 per cent in 2015 compared to 40.9 a year earlier, losing about one percentage point.

Though the drop in service sector contribution may seem small, it should be a matter of concern to us.

This is why. Comparatively, experts say the “services sector is a dominant feature of post -industrial economies accounting for between 60 and 70 per cent of employment and GDP” of well to do economies.

In a paper by Antonello D’Agostino, Roberta Serafini and Melanie Ward-Warmedinger titled ‘Sectoral Explanations of Employment in Europe the Role of Services in May 2006’, they note: “In recent decades most advanced economies have experienced a substantial change in their occupational structure, namely a transition from an industry-dominated to a service-dominated employment structure.”

Thus, deliberate facilitation of or strengthening service industry will take us to the next level as is the trend to countries which have leap flogged in recent decades. And we do not need to re-invent the wheel.

Countries like Malaysia, Singapore, India and Dubai (UAE) come in mind. They did one thing in common. Making strategic policy changes aimed at removing hurdles in growing service industry otherwise referred to as cost of doing business.

Today, Malaysia has hundreds of universities. It is known the world over for offering quality tertiary education to international students.

India has developed medical tourism. Dubai has significantly reduced its reliance on oil by developing strong service industry around tourism, leisure, travel, sports, shopping and real estate.

Similar fast growing economies are focusing on stimulating services like leisure, hospitality, education, health, consultancy, financial activities, transportation/ travel, information, utilities, warehousing, retail trade and wholesale trade among others.

Dr Melkizedeki Kimaro of the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (Esami) says statistics show out of five jobs created in the Western world today, four happen to be in service industry.

Full of admiration on how Dubai, for instance, appreciated the fact that oil will run out one day, Dr Kimaro is in full praise over how Dubai embarked on diversifying its economy by using oil earnings (plus others) to finance infrastructure development and the services industry. Policies aimed at ensuring the so called “smart public-private sector partnership” (PPP), is really smart are thus paramount.

What a country like Malaysia has been able to achieve isn’t accidental. It is by design.

In 2015, Malaysia was 14th in world competitive ranking in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. Tanzania stood at 139th out of 181 surveyed countries! There is definitely more work to be done.

JNIA hub airport

It is encouraging to see the President’s drive towards making Julius Nyerere International in Dar es Salaam a hub airport. Recent investment on Air Tanzania, among others, is encouraging.

However, slapping of VAT to tourism sector while our major competitor in the region is lowering the same suggest a disconnect or disincentive between becoming the hub and making tourists feel attracted to come here.

In neighbouring Kenya, the Business Daily (an NMG publication) reports an 18 per cent increase on arrivals, thanks to incentives introduced in the 2016/17 financial year budget. A recovery from a six year declining trend.

“The number of international visitors rose to 655,058 in the year to September, up from 555,856 in a similar period last year when arrivals had slumped by 20 per cent,” notes Business Daily quoting Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

Kenya is also benefiting on easing entry fees (business visa fees) —among others, in the process attracting conference tourism including big ones like the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) and Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad).

Back home, this newspaper reported in May this year on how business visa fees were ‘scaring away conference organisers’.

This followed the government decision to raise business visa fees for foreigners by up to 500 per cent. A business visa doesn’t allow a visitor to work; it just allows him to participate in conferences, workshops, seminars etc. The new fees were introduced in January and effected payments of business visa at $250 per head and business pass of $200 per head for those requiring the documents, a ride from $50 to $100 per head for non-American visitors, reported ‘The Citizen’.

Comparatively, conference participants pay $87 in Burundi and Uganda, $67 in Kenya and just $30 in Rwanda.

It is now crystal clear that this measure— among others – hurts conferencing, hotels sector and the hospitality (tourism) industry at large, hence “ukata mtaani”.

On the contrary, the ‘Business Daily’ further reported that the Kenyan government intend to help hoteliers access “cheap loans at interest rates of nine per cent to spruce up their facilities and attract more tourists”.

That sounds like connected the dots towards stimulating travel and hospitality (service) industry.

All this comes after Kenya learnt “a hard lesson in 2015 when it imposed VAT on tourist services, and in the 2016/17 budget estimates, the government not only allocated Ksh4.5 billion ($44.1 million) to the industry but also provided a number of incentives.”

Flashback, in June this year, we, unfortunately, imposed VAT in the sector despite cautions that Tanzania would be less attractive, cost-wise, compared to Kenya, South Africa, etc.

As a result, the hospitality industry is jolted as is the case for another branch of service sector—education (private schools in particular).

Recent introduction or increase of taxes, fees, etc, in the education sector has increased capital investment and operations cost to school owners—a cost which will simply be passed to parents and guardians. But that’s a story for another day.

As President Magufuli puts it, government efforts in making sure we get a fair share of our minerals /natural resources, is most crucial. It is one thing to get your right share but it is another to constructively use it in a long and everlasting manner.

As a nation, we need to be clear by deeds when it comes to easing the cost of doing business. We need to clearly link agriculture and the industrialisation drive as we speedily nourish the service industry.

We need to emulate what countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai (UAE) and India have done, are doing, and do it consistently because predictability is key in business and investment decisions.