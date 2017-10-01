CANDID TALK : Why being Uswaz smart pays ... my narrow escape

By Peter Muthamia kaumbutupeter@yahoo.com

Even if I have lived in other Uswaz like Mabibo, Manzese and Tandale, the mother of all shanties called Mbagala has been home to me for more than a decade now. As such, mangy dogs, snakes, roaches, and of course muggers who freely roam the Uswaz know me by my first name.

I have first-hand knowledge of the Uswazs’ alleys where to avoid. These are places where you go for a serious drink and the likely reward would be broken teeth, swollen eyes minus your plastic wallet and the Chinese junk of a mobile phone with “blue tooth” you have been flashing around.

I remember with nostalgia that no matter how much I sloshed myself with frothy liquids from Ilala, I always found my way back home (…err two-roomed shack). And even If it rained and there were sinister life-threatening pools, I could always stagger my way home safely. I always found way into the arms of one-and-only Bisho Ntongo without drowning in a manhole filled with brackish water and human waste.

Not here! Kenyan Uswaz I am living in called Mshomoroni is something else – it’s simply hell - I cannot make heads or tails of what I am seeing. As a man trying to survive, I am always worried that I might plunge in one of those manholes full of rain water or get mugged to death. Put otherwise, I need a streetwise bloke like Hussein the Uswaz wag to show me around. Even if I have found a “tour guide”, I am not so sure he can fit in the shoes of Hussein.

Last Thursday, it rained dogs and cats. The day that started like any other days, ended up with a heavy unanticipated downpour like I have not seen in the recent past. For one cursed with a throat that always keeps demanding for frothy drinks – a throat that croaks like that of a thirsty frog whenever thirsty.

That is how, notwithstanding the rain I found myself in a shack where sinister looking blokes spoke only in Dholuo dialect. As I took a glass after glass of chang’aa (equivalent of potent gongo), my instincts kept telling me that I should run as fast as my legs could carry me. A cool mind is needed during such times.