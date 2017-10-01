CANDID TALK : Why being Uswaz smart pays ... my narrow escape

Even if I have lived in other Uswaz like Mabibo, Manzese and Tandale, the mother of all shanties called Mbagala has been home to me for more than a decade now. As such, mangy dogs, snakes, roaches, and of course muggers who freely roam the Uswaz know me by my first name.
I have first-hand knowledge of the Uswazs’ alleys where to avoid. These are places where you go for a serious drink and the likely reward would be broken teeth, swollen eyes minus your plastic wallet and the Chinese junk of a mobile phone with “blue tooth” you have been flashing around.
I remember with nostalgia that no matter how much I sloshed myself with frothy liquids from Ilala, I always found my way back home (…err two-roomed shack). And even If it rained and there were sinister life-threatening pools, I could always stagger my way home safely. I always found way into the arms of one-and-only Bisho Ntongo without drowning in a manhole filled with brackish water and human waste.
Not here! Kenyan Uswaz I am living in called Mshomoroni is something else – it’s simply hell - I cannot make heads or tails of what I am seeing. As a man trying to survive, I am always worried that I might plunge in one of those manholes full of rain water or get mugged to death. Put otherwise, I need a streetwise bloke like Hussein the Uswaz wag to show me around. Even if I have found a “tour guide”, I am not so sure he can fit in the shoes of Hussein.
Last Thursday, it rained dogs and cats. The day that started like any other days, ended up with a heavy unanticipated downpour like I have not seen in the recent past. For one cursed with a throat that always keeps demanding for frothy drinks – a throat that croaks like that of a thirsty frog whenever thirsty.
That is how, notwithstanding the rain I found myself in a shack where sinister looking blokes spoke only in Dholuo dialect. As I took a glass after glass of chang’aa (equivalent of potent gongo), my instincts kept telling me that I should run as fast as my legs could carry me. A cool mind is needed during such times.
One of the blokes started an argument. The obvious reason was to provoke me into saying something and then the fighters would turn against me and rob me of my wallet camouflaged by the scuffle. I have seen many such incidences in Mbagala to be lured into the stupidity. As blokes were quarrelling, I left my drink on the table like one headed for the toilet and sneaked away unobtrusively and ran as my legs could carry me.