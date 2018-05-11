Why life must be lived as play

By Sabine Barbara

All parents want their children to have advantages that lead to successful, satisfying lives. In our competitive, insecure world, we urge children to develop a range of skills to access the opportunities modern society offers, to become capable, financially stable and make us proud. The more they study and develop extra skills in after-school activities, the better. Correct?

Perhaps. But we could also let them play after homework and chores are completed, let them run around and engage in activities which look like a waste of time to us. Ambitious parents may see free play as a non-essential pastime for children whose families lack the financial means to pay for structured, purposeful after-school programmes. Prosperous parents often prefer their children to take music lessons, join a sports team or get extra tutoring.

Instead, psychologists warn, we should encourage more free play as it is essential to children’s growth. Play is actually so important that its value is officially recognised by the UN. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) specifies the right to “participate in play and recreational activities”. Of course this convention arose in the context of child labour and exploitation.

However, children in middle-income families also miss out on play when overburdened with tight schedules of prescribed activities. Higher income parents often expect “recreation” to shape their children via carefully selected activities with clear aims: to learn specific skills or acquire superior knowledge. Their eagerness to provide the “best” chances, however, may transfer an unhealthy kind of anxiety to their children.

Researchers link “play deprivation” to poor self-control, increased aggression and even a tendency towards addictive behaviours and depression. Children robbed of free play may become fragile, less emotionally resilient and develop only superficial friendships.

Perhaps, in this serious world, adults should rethink their attitude towards play. Its negative connotation is even reflected in our language. We warn negotiators that we are “not playing games”, and call a deceitful person a “player”, as if amusing oneself engaged in play were shameful or inferior to harsh training regimes for competitive activities.

Researchers believe that adults also need to play more – to connect and to relieve stress. When my grandfather taught me the noble game of chess, I was eight. Well, he played chess; I simply delighted in removing as many of his figures as possible. As complex move sequences eluded me, we knew who would win. The distinguished elder accepted that his granddaughter was not protégé material. Yet, he did not consider our games a waste of time. We developed a strong bond. Games usually ended in laughter because the punishment for my lack of care was being “tickled to death”. Luckily, performance was no prerequisite for my grandfather’s love.

We were also fortunate enough to have adult neighbours who sometimes suspended their chores for a game of hide-and-seek or to hold us upside-down by our ankles for no particular reason. While such play seems natural to children, it is just as beneficial for adults. Indulging in play as a physical expression of fun and connectedness is a simple health promoting exercise for all ages. Adults also need breaks from endless responsibilities to nurture their inner child.

Psychologist fear that especially the kind of play which allows children to exert themselves without constraints is becoming rare, particularly in upwardly mobile families. They believe we must all play more to stay well. The pleasure of play makes us happy. Negotiating and accepting rules fosters a sense of fairness and morality. Cooperating as a team with the same mission, we learn to win gracefully and lose with dignity. Play allows us to grow, bond and simply enjoy life. As the ancient Greek philosopher Plato said: “Life must be lived as play.”