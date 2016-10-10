By Ndimara Tegambwage

Some politicians at the level of legislators can be both funny and phony. They can be party to those who preach you to love to die in order to learn what will happen to you when the time comes!

To try to learn what will happen to you when you are dead is to try to run away from the results and consequences of your actions, and that is possibly why attempted suicide is punishable by law.

If you think I am speedily getting to the extreme, turn to the law in the making – the Media Services Act, 2016 – and see what some legislators may be vowing to try to get through in order to tighten the noose on individual scribes and the media industry.

Throw an eye on Seditious Offences (Section 50 (7). Sedition, being a crime against authority keeps, changing in meaning and content depending on who is in power; but in essence it is “inciting disaffection towards the state or constituted authority”.

Now look at the punishment for the offence when the proprietor, publisher, printer or editor of a newspaper is convicted of printing or publishing seditious material.

It says, the court may, in addition to any other penalty it may impose, “make an order prohibiting any further publication of the newspaper for a period of not less than twelve months and not exceeding three years.”

Subsection 5 may be harsher. In addition to prohibition it says the court “…may order that the printing machine on which the publication was printed, or reproduced be, either confiscated for a period not less than twelve months, but not exceeding three years, or forfeited to the government of the United Republic…”

Let us look at the key words: prohibition, confiscation and forfeiture. None of these augurs well with freedom of the individual journalist, media house or citizen.

A media outlet with readers, listeners and viewers, automatically becomes a social tool through which to garner information, news and knowledge, regardless of the owner’s mission and vision.

That immediately owners begin to do market reach research and collect opinion on programmes, tells it all that they value ideas from the public and do all they can to meet the interests of consumers of their products.

To have a law that promises to prohibit, confiscate and, or forfeit a printing machine from which spring information, news, knowledge and income that sustains thousands of people on the multiplier effect line, is indeed inhuman.

The act interferes with freedom of access to information and knowledge; it promises to starve workers and their dependants; and it is counterproductive as those deprived of social safety will definitely not live to smile at the government and the court.

That is exactly the situation before some barefaced and madly hypersensitive politicians at the level of legislators – to vote in or vote out the sections that make the Bill intolerably inhuman.

That most MPs come from the ruling party whose government is the “manufacturer of the Bills,” does not mean that they cannot argue against the Bill.

While it is common practice to see such sections of such legislation sail through and with acclaim, this time around MPs are expected to put up strong argument as the intended legislation could adversely affect them as citizens and would-be investors in the industry.

The law in the making is a legal snare. MPs discussing it need to be free from fear and narrow-mindedness. It is attempting to suggest to us to try to die in order to know what death is; but it does not show us how to get restored to life.