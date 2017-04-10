Why there’s no need to panic on the UN’s peacekeeping cuts

By Samuel Oakford

Fears are growing that the UN will be forced to drastically cut peacekeeping missions at President Donald Trump’s behest. Fortunately, it’s a lot more complicated than that.

First, Trump has to get his proposed budget through the US Congress and then, even if he does, where and when to cut the presence of blue helmets around the globe relies on tricky diplomatic manoeuvring and careful navigation of the UN’s bureaucratic roadblocks.

The current UN peacekeeping budget, for the year ending 30 June, 2017, is $7.78 billion. The US provides 28.57 per cent of this budget, followed by China and Japan at around 10 per cent, then Germany, France, and the UK.

The budget officially proposed by the Trump administration would significantly reduce financing to the State Department, international aid, and the financing of international organisations, including the UN. The so-called “skinny” budget contains only a few lines that directly reference peacekeeping. Namely, the US “would not contribute more than 25 per cent for UN peacekeeping costs”.

However, the US Congress already caps American’s peacekeeping assessment level at 25 per cent. To meet its marginally higher existing obligations, that cap must be waived every year.

“Trump is not creating this – it exists already,” pointed out Paul D. Williams, associate professor of international affairs at George Washington University.

Recent reports suggest that the Trump administration wants to cut far deeper than the 25 per cent ceiling, ripping as much as 40 per cent from the $2.2 billion annual US contribution. A decrease from 28.57 per cent to under 25 per cent amounts to around $280 million.

Incidentally, this is almost precisely the figure a 2014/15 UN Board of Auditors’ report identified as the total amount funded but not being spent by missions. A 40 per cent cut would take roughly $1 billion from the UN’s peacekeeping budget and reduce the US share, at existing levels, to more like 17-18 per cent.

The UN has often faced threats from American politicians, but this time the White House has telegraphed a clear intent to follow through on its promises: “We’re absolutely reducing funding to the UN and to various foreign aid programmes,” said Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director.

“We should look at all 16 of them,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at her confirmation hearing, referring to the number of blue-helmet missions around the world (14 are funded through the assessed peacekeeping budget).

Haley will chair a 6 April meeting at the UN Security Council about the future of those peacekeeping missions. A letter she sent to Council members asks: “are current missions still ‘fit for purpose?’”

“Council members are encouraged to review missions and identify areas where mandates no longer match political realities and propose alternatives or paths towards restructuring to bring missions more in line with achievable outcomes,” wrote the US mission.

The letter, obtained by IRIN, asks many of the same questions already being posed by Council members – what to do “where there is no political process to support”; how to guard against mission creep; or whether it is “advisable, or even possible, to operate a mision without the strategic consent of the host government”.