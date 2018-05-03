President John Magufuli’s vision of an industrial revolution for Tanzania is pertinent, and is based on sound reasoning. Let me explain the philosophy of this vision in some detail.

It’s a historical fact that the slave trade, colonisation, neocolonialism and corrupt African leaders were responsible for making us poor.

But: should we continue to weep over that?

Our poverty today is basically the result of being unable to effectively manage our natural resources. Even where there is a modicum of control of the natural resources, there’s nonetheless limited ability to process them into finished products through value-addition and instead export them in the raw.

Africa is phenomenally rich in natural resources compared to the other continents, yet it’s the world’s poorest continent. The problem is basically that foreign multinationals are in bed (so to speak) with much of the African political élite – which means that the continent’s potential wealth is being exploited largely in the interests of a small clique of domestic and foreign élite.

Just surviving

If Africa has any chance of more than just surviving – and actually thriving – then it must find ways of taking full control of its relatively vast resources and use them to develop the continent and its people socially and economically.

Especially important here is the development of minerals refining capability at the domestic level.

Ready availability of raw materials is only the beginning of manufacturing processes. Most of the income from natural resources doesn’t come from selling them in the raw; it’s made from converting them into manufactured goods ready for the market, both local and export markets.

One carat of a rough diamond mined in Africa fetches about $40. The same carat – when cut and polished overseas – fetches up to $400. By the time that same carat reaches the end-consumer, it would fetch around $900 for the seller.

Another example is Zimbabwe, known for producing top-quality tobacco. Zimbabwe earns about $650 million yearly from raw tobacco exports.

But, industry experts have shown how Zimbabwe could be earning some $6.5 billion a year – instead of $650 million – only if it’d process the crop at home into cigarettes, etc, rather than export raw tobacco.

Again, Nigeria reportedly sells its crude oil for a measly $9 a barrel. It then imports refined products – petrol, diesel, kerosene, etc – made from its own crude oil exports, paying millions of dollars in forex.

Today, Africa is considered home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. But this isn’t reflected in the lives of the people, with poverty levels rising relentlessly all-round.

The problem is that much of the growth is fuelled by debt and natural resources sell-offs, which only really benefit a few, while keeping the majority of the populations in a cycle of poverty.

While their GDP rises – thanks to the skyrocketing profits of the élite class – the real economy and the people’s living conditions don’t seem to be improving at any respectable rate compared to their potential wealth.

For any positive, sustainable change to happen, we simply must not sell our natural resources as raw materials. We own our natural resources, and must add value to them by processing them into finished goods which can then be sold for much higher returns on the international market.

This is what President Magufuli is earnestly trying to do.

We must change our approach to resource-and-infrastructure development by requiring companies looking to do business in Africa to refine its resources within the continent in ways that would benefit the people.

Millions of jobs

Doing so would create millions of jobs, grow economies and otherwise benefit the people as a whole.

This would also boost education, because the only way to keep up with rapidly advancing technologies is by having a highly educated population.

In conclusion, the journey to poverty reduction is a tough calling, as we have to somehow overcome a rigged world economic system that’s owned, controlled and manipulated by alien superpowers.

Elected leaders