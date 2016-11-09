Why we can’t ignore US polls process, outcome

By Citizen

The world has been watching as the world’s biggest economy, the United States, went to the polls yesterday to elect its 45th President. Being the world’s sole superpower, other countries, including Tanzania, cannot afford to ignore who it chooses for president.

Since the outcome of US election is sure to affect a lot of global issues, we in Tanzania have to pay attention on who takes over from Barak Obama.

After gruelling campaigns that took more than a year, everyone is now aware what each of the two major contenders, the Democrats’ Hillary Clinton and the Republicans’ Donald Trump stands for.

We now know the kind of policies and positions on major issues either of the candidates will adopt once in the White House.

This provides other countries the opportunity to realign themselves and prepare how they will effectively work with the post Obama administration—to their advantage.

At the same time, the US presidential electioneering should have provided us with lessons on how to enrich our own democracy. Yes, US is not perfect when it comes to democracy, so from there we must have learnt about what to take and what to trash.

For instance, we have seen that personality issues dominated the campaigns of Mr Trump and Ms Clinton. We can disregard that aspect, but we must also appreciate the fact that personal conduct of the individual who occupies the topmost political office of the land matters as it could determine how he will guide his country and relate with others.

We have also noted, especially during debates, that arguments are dominated by issues. This is worth noting because during our electioneering, we hardly pay attention to policies which the contending parties or candidates advocate.

This is a serious oversight, for after winning the polls, the winner would be leading the country on the basis of polices and hi/her party’s manifesto—good or bad!

Police must do their job

Mwananchi newspaper published a story on Monday about a man who has been using the identities of some public figures in our country, pretending to be them. According to the story, his motive is to use other people’s identity to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

The man has so far impersonated Ambassador Ombeni Sefue and most recently, he has posed as Kilimanjaro RC Saidi Meck Sadiki.

And then at one time, he was arrested and taken to Dar es Salaam to face charges. Somehow, he was let free. A number of files have been opened against him in Moshi.

The wave of crime is back in different parts of the country. It is taking on various forms ranging from ‘panya road’ gangs, banditry to perjury.

Our roads and streets are no longer safe at night. Bandits erect boulders and logs, stop travellers, rob, injure them and destroy their vehicles.

All this is happening before the full glare of the Police Force. This raises the question: are some police officers accomplices of these criminals making life difficult for innocent Tanzanians?