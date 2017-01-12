Will 2017 be another year of living dangerously? It needn’t be

By Aidan Eyakuze

In one of its final editorials in 2016 entitled ‘The year of living dangerously’, The Economist newspaper captured the prevailing global mood. It argued that for those, who “believe in open economies and open societies, where the free exchange of goods, capital people and ideas is encouraged, and where universal freedoms are protected from state abuse by the rule of law, 2016 has been a year of setbacks.”

Looking at the past 12 months in Tanzania, there is an uncomfortable ring of truth in this statement. Since coming to office in November 2015, President Magufuli’s actions have attracted much comment. His government’s move to take on long-standing challenges of corruption and inefficient management have rightly been applauded because dealing with them means taking on powerful vested interests.

However, concerns that his approach to governance may be storing up problems for Tanzania in the future are also justified. Whether you are a civil servant, a businessperson or an ordinary citizen, 2017 could well be another ‘year of living dangerously.’

Before arguing why it need not be so, it is worth reviewing the evidence from 2016. The first exhibit is the discombobulated civil servant. The president’s approach to addressing corruption and mismanagement suggests a strong preference for action over evidence. Accusations alone appear sufficient to justify summary dismissal without investigation to give the accused officials a fair chance to defend themselves.

It’s not just the dismissals. The new government’s style of decision-making appears to be entirely top-down. Civil servants are afraid of putting forward their ideas in case their bosses disagree and ridicule or punish them for having had the temerity to take initiative. The result is that ever more routine decisions will be deferred upwards out of fear, raising the real risk of paralysis.

Then, there is a confusion that emerges, when the president makes remarks that appear out-of-step with the official government policy. In August 2016, he proclaimed, “Kazi zetu sasa ni kuzaa tu! Wewe fyatua mtoto wako, atasoma bure kuanzia darasa la kwanza mpaka sekondari (Our job now is to have children. You produce your child. They will enjoy free education from Standard 1 to secondary school!)”. Tanzania’s official position suggests a different priority. The government website on reproductive and child health mentions a target of ‘reducing the average number of children per women in reproductive age from 5.4 to 5.0’.

On another occasion, he mused publicly about “printing new bank notes” within a few days. This, as Narendra Modi’s India found out recently, is unsound economics. Those with lots of local currency bank notes, not all of them crooks, could have dramatically devalued the Tanzanian shilling and destroyed the subsequent purchasing power for millions of citizens by panic-buying all the available foreign currency at whatever cost.

How should a decision-maker at the Bank of Tanzania or the Ministry of Health interpret such statements? The clarification of a presidential comment about bank accounts appears to have put the public service career of one loquacious treasury mandarin into the deep freezer.

Exhibit two is the beleaguered business owner. The president’s determination to clamp down on corruption and tax evasion is admirable, but if misapplied it could have negative consequences. A predictable regulatory system is key to encouraging investment from within and outside Tanzania.

When business leaders fear that an over-zealous tax collector might subject them to another time-consuming inspection, or that a well-intentioned tax-exemption might be withdrawn without warning, their confidence crumbles. There are signs that investors are reviewing their options. In November 2016, Statoil put off its final investment decision on a $30 billion gas plant investment for at least another five years. A preliminary survey by a global consultancy of 80 Chinese-owned firms in the country suggest that as many as 30 per cent of Chinese businessmen have left or are planning to do so. The finance minister recently confirmed what some at the revenue authority had been saying: many businesses are closing. None of this bodes well for continuing to raise over Sh1 trillion in tax revenue per month going forward.

Exhibit three is the cowed citizen. Space for open public debate – for expressing opinions, for voicing valid criticisms, even for putting forward useful new ideas forward – has been shrinking.

It is baffling to understand how aggressive, thin-skinned responses to citizens’ privately-expressed opinions – for which about a dozen individuals have been prosecuted - can benefit the country, or how discouraging whistleblowing and new ideas can be in the national interest. Shut down civic space, stifle citizens voices and watch corruption and its perpetrators rejoice.

So, for the civil servant or business person, a journalist or civic activist or an ordinary citizen, a high degree of uncertainty is definitely the new normal in Tanzania. However, while life is inherently uncertain, risk can be mitigated, and danger avoided. The way to do it is by being open, inclusive, persuasive and predictable. Here are three borrowed ideas for a potentially less dangerous 2017 in Tanzania.

First, let us devolve more power from the central government to the local authorities, which are ‘laboratories for fresh policies.’ When different councils try different ideas – such as a radical approach to open government – their successes (and failures), offer useful lessons both to other councils and to the central government. Local councils are also natural labs for experiments in bipartisanship – for all parties to learn how to build trust and, though shared conviction, rather than compulsion, to deliver better quality services to citizens.

Second, let us make the implementation of tax administration and other regulations – from business to journalism – more rational and enabling. A tough regulatory environment that is consistently and predictably applied is far better than one in which discretion over exemptions and sanctions is exercised arbitrarily.

Third, let us encourage a set of revolving doors between work and school so that young people can acquire relevant, usable skills throughout their useful productive life as learners and workers.

How about tax credits, or skills and development levy rebates for firms that provide student or graduate internships of at least six months, or whose senior managers act as ‘professors of practice’ by offering a certain minimum number of lecture hours to college students on the workplace realities for which they should prepare?’

The Economist reminds us to ‘not underestimate the scope for people to think and innovate their way out of trouble. The task is to harness that restless urge, while defending tolerance and open-mindedness, the foundation of a decent, liberal world.’

In 2017, let us focus on harnessing Tanzanians’ restlessness and defending the country’s traditional open-mindedness. That is the less dangerous path to our more prosperous common future.