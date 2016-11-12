The winning is and can be discussed and analyzed from various angles. These include political, economic, legal and many more angles as there are analysts. Generally, there are worries that Trump’s presidency will be bad for Africa. This is due to his remarks on Africans in his campaigns. The author takes an economic approach to outline possible economic impacts of Trump’s presidency on Africa’s economy. Candidate versus President Trump To understand Trump’s presidency, it is important to understand that there is a difference between Trump as a presidential candidate during campaigns and Trump the president in the White House. As the presidential candidate he behaved as an individual telling the would-be voters what he thought they wanted to hear, some though. As President he is likely to adhere to issues that are typical American whether Republican or Democratic. It may not be so much of personal preferences, but much of American preferences. However, his presidency may partly affect some economic variables in African economies as partly outlined in what follows. Trade By and large, a trade pattern between America and Africa is not likely to change dramatically. Africa will keep on importing and exporting goods and services it exports to and imports from the US. This will be the case if a free interplay of market forces of supply and demand will be left to work. Consumers from both sides make decisions to import or export goods and services based on many factors.



The kind of person in the presidential seat does not seem to be a variable in the import-export equation. However, trade can be negatively affected if the new regime negatively tempers with some trade initiatives such as the African Growth Opportunity Act. Trade can also be negatively affected if there will be new tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the two parts of the world for any reason.

Investments

American captains and titans of the industry have some interest in investment opportunities in Africa. This is because of Africa’s position as the frontier economy of the world. Partly due to its abundant natural resources, Africa will remain attractive to resource-seeking American investments, the kind of presidency notwithstanding.

The ever growing African market in general and its middle and high class in particular will keep on attracting market-seeking American investments on the continent. Partly, this is a segment of the market with huge taste and preferences inclined towards international brands in general and American ones, in particular.

Aid

Given what Trump stands for, there are concerns that American aid to Africa will decline. This can partly be the case if his thinking about Africa in general and its governance issues in particular is supported by the people around him. This will, however, depend on the extent to which the President has power to influence the foreign policy in general and as related to aid in particular. Whatever happens, the concerns about aid should be a very good opportunity and a wake-up call for Africa to be more economically independent. It is an opportunity to see the naked truth that there has never been someone to help a people until forever. Not now, not in the past.

Remittances

Remittances are revenues that a country’s sons and daughters in the Diaspora repatriate back home to their motherland. They are among major sources of foreign currency for some countries sometimes exceeding aid and even investment inflows. Remittances emanate from the work and, therefore, earnings of the Diasporeans. This variable in the African economy is likely to be negatively affected by Trump’s presidency. If his very hard, bad, controversial and much-criticised stance on immigrants, including Africans is put into practice, remittances to Africa from the US may decline substantially.

This will be the case if Africans come back home or stay in the US without jobs or reduced incomes for any reason, including actual and perceived discrimination. Remittances will also decline if African sons and daughters find America less attractive to move into for various reasons, including studies, work and family establishments and reunions.

Indirect effects

The possible Trump’s confrontational foreign policy, for example, with the Middle East can negatively affect global oil supply. This can increase the price of this important factor of production thereby increasing the cost of production, pushing up inflation and making Africa less cost-competitive.

These can negatively affect African economies in many direct and indirect ways. For oil producing African nations this can be a blessing in disguise. For oil importing countries this will be bad news.

China factor

China has some interest in what Africa has to offer in form of markets, natural resources and strategic geo-political positions. This may make Trump’s presidency to re-think its Africa engagement away from what we have witnessed in Trump the campaigner to Trump the US President.

In this context, the US will protect its strategic interest in Africa and, therefore, be obliged to behave as if it loves this continent economically. At the end of the day, it is up to African countries to ensure they prosper with or without Trump’s presidency.