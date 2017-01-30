Will MPs be man enough to stand up to the Executive?

By Arthur Bwadene Baraka

Following the collapse of the ‘stupid’ court order Parliament has now commenced investigations into the Shs6b oil cash bonanza.

However, as MPs continue their investigation, they are likely to remain haunted by President Museveni’s rather strange stance on the matter; more so, his warnings and threats.

Although Ugandans across the political, social and economic divide are shocked by cash bonanza, President Museveni sharply disagrees.

To him the officials are good people and heroes who do not deserve to be maligned by Parliament.

“I will defend them and you know what I mean by that,” he is quoted to have told NRM MPs.

This then brings me to the question: Can our MPs, be “man enough” to stand up to President Museveni?

The record of our MPs does everything but reassure. They have broken our hearts at some very critical times in the past. For Shs5m, they will retire their principles and begin dancing to the tune of the chief executive.

They may never be able to exorcise themselves of the ghost of the Shs5m they swallowed to abolish presidential term limits.

Mr Museveni seems to have discovered their weakness and uses ‘his’ money as an effective tool to keep them on a leash.

He reportedly used the same Shs5m last year to neutralise opposition to the election of Mr Jacob Oulanyah as Deputy Speaker.

That said, there is also the question of the attitude of Mr Museveni. Sometimes he tends to behave like an absolute monarch rather than an elected republican President.

He looms large over every official or institution and there is not any that he gives due regard.

Former Ethics Minister, Miria Matembe, is quoted to have said: “he acts like he owns Uganda” (Sunday Monitor, January 22).

Thus, although Parliament is expected to be an independent arm of government to him it is just any other institution that must dance according to his tune.

In 2009, MPs got a rude awakening when they gave the Mr Museveni, a seven-day period to come clean on a controversy relating to the appointment of the IGG.

He was reported to have given MPs a thorough ‘roasting’ and questioned them as to how civilians could issue ultimatums to a general.

Following the heated debate on the controversial Oil Bill in 2012, Mr Museveni, then Defence minister Chrispus Kiyonga and then army commander Aronda Nyakairima, threatened a coup if ‘indiscipline’ continued in Parliament.

Therefore, when Mr Museveni says “I will defend them and you know what I mean by that”, he is probably invoking in the minds of the MPs memories of such threats.

For those who have read George Orwell’s novel, Animal Farm, this is when that motto of hardworking, committed and blindly loyal Boxer – ‘Napoleon (their leader) is always right’ – automatically comes to mind.

Parliament is bound to find themselves in a catch 22 because on one hand is a domineering chief executive who has already ruled that the ‘handshake’ is clean and he will defend it and on the other is the objective facts and evidence that will emerge in the course of the investigation.

Away from the ‘handshake’, fireworks can be foreseen when it comes to the issue of the management of oil revenues, for this is reportedly one of the issues they will be looking at.

This one may directly pit them against Mr Museveni and his top money managers in the Finance ministry.

Mr Museveni is quoted to have told NRM MPs that the money realised from the oil disputes is ‘being used’ to construct Karuma Dam.

Now, that is strange considering that Parliament whose role is to appropriate public funds could not be aware of this.

Considering that it is true, this would not be the first time Mr Museveni is spending public funds without MPs’ approval.

In 2011 he withdrew $740m from the national reserves to purchase fighter jets. In conducting the investigation MPs should stand their ground and demand for answers from Mr Museveni.

In the face of predictable reaction from Mr Museven they should muster the courage to maintain their composure and remind him that ‘power belongs to the people’ and they speak for the people. (NMG)