By Deus M Kibamba

I have, for quite a while now, been scrutinising the by-elections scheduled for Sunday, January 22. My trips to most of the 20 wards in which polls will be held on Sunday revealed serious issues that should be debated. There are three issues of concern as the ballot day nears.

Firstly, with what frequency shall we be doing repeat ballots? Furthermore, what are the main reasons that created the vacancies for which the Sunday polls have been organised?

Available records show that most of the 20 ward vacancies are due to deaths and illnesses. It came to my attention that a lot of candidates were already somewhat ill even as they collected the nomination forms in late 2015.

Already, there were wards that could not vote on October 25, 2015 due to a death of one of the candidates.

For instance, out of the 27 wards that never voted on October 25, 2015, there were cases of nine who died. These included: CCM candidates in Muleba, Nyamwilolelwa, Bukene, Bomang’ombe and Uyole wards.

On the other hand, opposition candidates who died before the poll included those of Chadema in Msingi, Ipala and Uyole wards as well as an ACT–Wazalendo candidate who died in Kasulo Ward, Ngara, ahead of the election day. Is there something the nation can do to prevent itself from the problem of admitting ill-health candidates?

It is less surprising, therefore, that one year later, there are twenty vacancies in the councils most of which have lost their councillors to death. According to the National Electoral Commission, these wards are spread in 19 regions of: Ng’ambi and Uhumwa (Dodoma); Igombavanu and Ikweha (Iringa); Kiwanja cha Ndege (Morogoro); Ngarenanyuki and Mateves (Arusha); Kijichi (Dar es Salaam); Kinampundu (Singida); Isagehe (Shinyanga); Malya and Kahumulo (Mwanza); Kasansa (Katavi); Maguu and Tanga (Ruvuma); Kimwani (Kagera); Nkome (Geita); Lembeni (Kilimanjaro); Duru (Manyara) and Misugusugu (Coast).

In accordance with Sections 13 (3) and 48 (2) of the Local Government Elections Act, Cap. 292, these 20 wards are having to repeat their polling for reasons that have created vacancies in the respective localities, mostly death of candidates. This becomes the second time NEC is organising by-elections in less than 18 months since the general election in 2015.

Out of the 2015 elections, seven political parties won the 3,946 wards countrywide. Of this, CCM had the largest number of elected councillors scooping 2,875, a 72 per cent of the total election. From a distance, Chadema garnered 801 wards equivalent to 20 per cent.

The others were taken by CUF (212); ACT Wazalendo (32); NCCR Mageuzi (23); TLP (2) and NLD (1). Speaking gender balance, there was a disproportionate lack of equality in the poll between men and women. For instance, out of the 3,946 councillors elected on October 25, only 204 were Women.

This is quite unacceptable. Even with the other categories of councillors such as the 1,404 special seats representatives, the number still could not balance. Today, the proportion of men to women councillors across the country is 3,742:1,608. Shall this election help change the ratios even by a single digit margin? Looks very unlikely!

Party wise, it looks as though the situation may have worsened. After one and half years of a ban on political activity, there has not been the vibrancy similar to the mobilisation before October 25.

Resource wise, CCM continues to reap the biggest chunk of the government subsidy followed by CHADEMA and CUF. Given the misunderstandings in the Civic united Front, and the near absence of the party in the political scene in Zanzibar, it would hugely be a surprise if the party had to win a sit on January 22. In my estimation, most of the 20 ward seats are likely to be won by ruling CCM, which is not anything bad, even if that will mean a continuation of the party imbalance in the landscape of local governance in Tanzania. Like outgoing American President Barack Obama would say, Africa needs stronger institutions, not less!

So, I would like to see a change in the manner we practice our politics. First, the electoral commission must not continue to simply wish there was gender equality in the political and leadership scenes.

Given the powers vested in the commission, it should be possible for NEC to obligate parties to start practicing gender equality as they submit party lists for candidates.

How can NEC accept a list of 20 male candidates from a political party for the 20 wards and hope for gender equality? Why don’t we reach a point when the election management enforces gender parity as a precondition in the nomination process? Otherwise, the political landscape will continue to bear this high level of imbalance.