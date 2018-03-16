LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA : Will writing soon become obsolete?

By Sabine Barbara

Recently, a confident student who dislikes writing essays assertively told me that reading and writing will become obsolete in the near future. Such routine attempts by unmotivated students to procrastinate by opening a debate are common, but the many nods his statement attracted were surprising.

Some youngsters believe that learning to compose a coherent piece of writing is a waste of time. They speculate that audio-visual technology may supersede books, newspapers and even written assessment tasks in academic contexts.



Considering their preference for easy-to-digest video news, integrated into social media platforms, their guess cannot be dismissed as completely irrational. Nevertheless, there are many reasons why writing will prevail, why humanity will continue to value written eloquence and teach the art of de-coding writing, in other words: reading.

Video news can be notoriously unreliable. Viewers struggle to distinguish between accounts of truthful eyewitnesses and fame-seekers seduced by a chance to be on camera. Clever cutting and editing can be used to mislead. Propagandists know that listeners are more easily manipulated than readers, thus prefer to deliver their indoctrinations orally.



The spoken word frequently escapes accountability. Speakers can get away with the most distorted versions of “the truth”, by claiming they misspoke or were misunderstood when coming under scrutiny.

In contrast, authors of written pieces can be held accountable. To ensure effective and ethical communication, they review and edit, correct errors and reflect upon unintended tone or ambiguity. The permanency of the written word clearly delivers many advantages.

Studies confirm that remembering what we hear is not a human strength. We struggle to recall verbally delivered information accurately. In contrast, written language allows us to re-read, clarify and develop a deeper understanding of complex intellectual concepts. Thus, the development of written language helped us advance society by documenting abstract ideas and complicated, specialised procedures in a way which allows successors to copy and improve processes and designs.

Perhaps the most compelling reason for rejecting calls to accept an illiterate future is the progress in social justice highly literate societies experienced. If youngsters stop trying to master written language, they forfeit career opportunities and effectively vote for a regression back to the times when a literate elite excluded citizens from access to information and wisdom which could empower them.

As societies increase in legal complexity, the laws which govern our relationships and aim to ensure citizens’ equal rights and responsibilities need to be documented in an unequivocal, precise manner with little room for personal interpretation. Laws need to be accessible, as ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law. Once an educated elite owns the written word, depending on video delivery of information will cause disadvantage. How will the illiterate be able to pay literate lawyers who can read and interpret the legislation which should protect the vulnerable from discrimination?

Writing also remains a reliable medium for passing on cultural wisdom, to preserve information, and to record our history for posterity in a manner which reduces the distortions caused by fallible human memories. The written word can remain accessible when computers fail, the server is down or those hoping to communicate are off the electricity grid and have no reception.

Far from being just a tool to serve practical purposes, the written word is the virtuosity with which writers create their symphonies, celebrate the miracle of love or beauty of life in poetry and prose, and save literary masterpieces for posterity.

Interpreting the written word needs practice – from reading comprehension to grasping abstract thoughts and analysing writers’ attempts to persuade or mislead. Writing effectively and creatively takes even more practice, but it is the art of using written language which sets us apart from all other species, which bestows permanence upon our communication and keeps our complex human vocabularies alive.

The written word will stay, so keep practising!