Woe to religious leaders who dance to politicians’ tune

By Telesphor Magobe tmagobe@tz.nationmedia.com

Some religious leaders keep quiet about social injustice for fear of being told they are mixing religion and politics or for fear of getting into trouble with law enforcers.

For politicians, religious leaders should become complacent and preach about God and pray for peace and stability, but not fight against injustice for doing so could entail fighting against them.

Yet, religious leaders are called ‘to do justice, love compassion and walk humbly with God’ (Mical 6:8). No religious leader would ‘do justice, love compassion and walk humbly with God’ if they condone repression or any form of political violence or injustice. Óscar Romero y Galdámez (August 15, 1917-March 24, 1980), who was the fourth Roman Catholic Archbishop of San Salvador, can inspire us on this.

Being a conservative person, his appointment was welcomed by government officials of his time, but a disappointment to his progressive priests, who believed in liberation theology, which at the time focused on active socio-political and economic aspect of faith – that is liberation from oppressive laws and structures that dehumanise people. For them, salvation had to start with liberation from oppressive socio-economic and political structures that hinder improvements in people’s living conditions.

Therefore, the archbishop’s traditional reluctance to speak out on political issues was passive endorsement of repression and corruption of the ruling and affluent class.

So, at the beginning his complacency was loved by those in power for it did not challenge them to change their ways. As happens today, some church leaders of his time would appear with government leaders at public gatherings and in such a circumstances none would dare speak out for the people, let alone criticise those in power.

For progressive priests, it was a different issue altogether. They were ready to be killed rather than condone repression and abuse of political power. But when Archbishop Romero started speaking about the language of the poor and oppressed and the injustice done to them he was warned “cassocks are not bulletproof”. To his dismay, a Jesuit priest and a friend of his, who was working with the poor, Fr Rutilio Grande, was shot dead. His death, however, touched him and gave him courage to speak out more boldly. He is quoted in “Truth and memory: the Church and human rights in El Salvador and Guatemala” by Michael Hayes (2001) to have said: “When I looked at Rutilio lying there dead I thought, if they have killed him for doing what he did, then I too have to walk the same path.”

Although he asked the government to investigate the priest’s death nothing was done and due to media censorship nothing was reported either for fear of the consequences. He then informed the government that church leaders of his archdiocese would no longer appear with government leaders at public ceremonies. His stand mounted tension between the government and the church, but at least it found favour with God.

It was the people’s suffering that encouraged Archbishop Romero to do something about social injustice. He denounced human rights violations and advocated the principles of protecting human life, promoting human dignity and fighting against all forms of violence. Nevertheless, his life was shortened by an unidentified assailant, who shot him dead, while celebrating mass at the Divine Providence Hospital chapel.

His death is a source of inspiration for social justice. Therefore, learning from Archbishop Romero I can say that passive religious leaders tend to find favour with politicians against their calling, which is taking care of their flock.

Some religious leaders today are no longer the voice of the voiceless. Their message is no longer inspiring people to be instruments of love, justice and peace. When they become irrelevant, politicians take advantage of their situation and tell them what to preach about. But real religious leaders have a message to both politicians and people in general.

This is because they have time to pray to God and reflect on life in a deeper way through which God uses them to be salt of the earth (heal broken relationships) and light for the world (lead people to the right direction). This because the more they familiarise themselves with God through his scriptures, the more enlightened they become to lead others. Religious leaders are at a comparative advantage to guide society in the direction of God if they do his will. But when they become complacent about social injustice for sure they stray from their calling and this is what most of them are doing.