Women must be protected from preventable deaths

By TheCitizen

All the various types of this deadly disease can be devastating for the individuals and their families, but it is breast cancer that appears to be the biggest problem in this country. According to available statistics, about 600,000 women die annually from the disease.

And this figure mainly represents women living in the urban centres. But if the situation in the rural areas, where screening, detection and treatment facilities are lacking, could be brought into focus, the death toll would definitely be higher.

According to a recent eight-year study, the country ranks among those worst affected by the disease in the world, especially among women aged between 20 and 40, who are at the greatest risk.

Cancer is a slow growing ailment and, therefore, difficult to detect until it reaches the terminal stage in many sufferers. This is why we couldn’t emphasise more the need for regular health screening because, if detected early, breast cancer is treatable.

The problem is, indeed, very serious in this country, with research revealing that breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women.

This study is important because it has clearly shown the extent of the problem and what needs to be done about it.

Equally commendable is the long-running campaign run by the Women Doctors’ Association of Tanzania to raise awareness about the disease. The organisation has been at the forefront in mounting breast cancer screening and treatment camps throughout the country.

And the serious cases from the camps are referred to the Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam, which is the only specialised facility for cancer treatment.

With the concerted efforts of government departments, agencies and other stakeholders to pool resources, the country will go a long way in curbing the preventable deaths among women.

CURB HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT

Reports of wild animals, particularly wild dogs and hyenas, attacking and sometimes killing livestock, are a cause for concern.

This has led to increased human-wildlife conflict in areas bordering national parks, game reserves and other protected areas in recent years. The natural reaction of the livestock keepers is to gang up and hunt down the animals.

Wildlife forms an important part of the heritage that must be safeguarded to attract much-needed foreign exchange from tourism and maintain ecological balance.

Of course, human life is paramount, but the wanton killing of wild animals is criminal and cannot be condoned. Animals have their rights, as much as humans. Measures must be taken to avoid pushing this critical heritage to extinction.

On the other hand, humans must be protected from rogue animals that attack them and their livestock. However, this is not a licence to slaughter animals they find to be a nuisance to them.

Wild dogs, once on the verge of extinction, have increased in number, posing a challenge wildlife authorities cannot ignore, as they are bound to target livestock as they forage for food.