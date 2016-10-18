By Prof Marjorie Mbilinyi marjorie.mbilinyi @gmail.com

On October 12, 2016 two significant events took place in the history of land rights struggles in Tanzania – the Tanzanian Rural Women Assembly in preparation for ‘Women to Kilimanjaro’ campaign, and the CSOs Land Policy Reform Network press conference.

Women to Kilimanjaro: In partnership with TGNP Mtandao and Action Aid, 70 women cultivators and livestock-keepers from 10 regions of Tanzania listened to each other’s priority concerns about land and livelihoods and came out with a joint position at a mini Rural Women Assembly in Mkarambani Ward, Morogoro, in September 2016.

This was presented to the Morogoro Rural District Executive Director, and a further refined position paper was presented to the Deputy Land Commissioner, Mary Gasper Makondo, at the Rural Women Assembly in Dar es Salaam on October 12.

In contrast to the media imagery of powerless African women, they were outspoken, informed and proud of their contribution to families, communities and the nation. Some later travelled to Moshi to join 400 other women from all over Africa in a PanAfrican advocacy campaign, Ardhi Yetu, Haki Yetu (Our Land, Our Right).

Major demands are that women’s rights to land and its proceeds are recognised and protected; they get enhanced access to modern technology for higher productivity, and enter all stages of the agriculture value chain, including processing, packaging and sale of commodities; an increased agriculture budget, with more resources going directly to women small-scale producers; more mitigation strategies to ensure adequate compensation for producers whose land is transferred to large-scale investors; enhanced education of women on land rights; improvement of the negotiation and judiciary process while strengthening legal assistance programmes; all laws and court decisions pertaining to land, and all contracts between land investors and local communities or villagers produced in Kiswahili. The government was encouraged to work closely with NGOs, especially women’s rights advocates, so that programmes are concrete, participatory and incorporate women’s views.

CSOs’ demands for land policy reform

National and international NGOs have been negotiating with the Tanzanian government on the land policy reform process. Nine organisations, namely Care International, HakiArdhi, Mkakati Action, EKAMA Development Tanzania, HELP, Oxfam, Ujamaa Community Resource Team, Tanzania Natural Resource Forum, and PINGO’s Forum circulated a joint statement last week calling for full protection of the land and livelihood rights of all smallholder producers including farmers, livestock-keepers, hunters and gatherers; enhanced citizen participation in the land reform process; and incorporation of community land rights into the new Constitution. Women’s land rights were embedded within the statement as a separate point on gender equality.

One of the most contentious issues has been whether to accept large-scale investment as inevitable and demand that small-scale producer communities ‘participate’ in negotiations, and their interests and rights be considered in the process of land expropriation; or reject it outright? The CSOs statement says “Establish an investment system built on principles of free and prior informed consent, which enables citizens to effectively participate in determining the use of their land without interference from the sector or other authorities.” But who will monitor ‘informed consent’ and ‘effective participation’?

According to Mary Ndaro, Coordinator for Ardhi Yetu programme at Care Tanzania, the CSOs network had an opportunity earlier to meet with the Ministry of Lands secretariat committee in Morogoro. The four representatives included the network for small-scale farmers, MVIWATA, and HakiArdhi, the land rights organisation.

Retention of Customary Rights of Occupancy (CCROs) in the next Land Policy was a major priority, given strong pressure from the private sector to have them removed. CCROs provide some form of land security for small-scale producers, and are especially important for women as single or joint title-holders in the context of patriarchal structures in most areas. Moreover, they protect village rights to land. Banks cannot foreclose on CCRO-titled land used as collateral without village assembly approval in the case of unpaid loans. Moreover, the effected land can only be sold to village members, and not outsiders. Which is one reason why there is pressure to get rid of CCROs.

Concerns: Both statements (Women to Kilimanjaro and Land Policy Reform CSOs Network) are addressed to the central and local government authorities, whereas the private corporate sector is the paramount actor involved in large-scale investments in Tanzania. Pressure for further liberalisation and privatisation of land is coming from large-scale investors in agriculture, mining, tourism and bioenergy and from the banking sector. Moreover, critics note that the bank sector will only loan funds to small-scale commercial farmers with feasible business plans, regardless of land titles, thus excluding small-scale family producers.

The draft Land Policy only talks about access, but does not specifically define and protect women’s rights to ownership, control, use or decision making about land and the proceeds of working the land.

The Women to Kilimanjaro demands focus on gender issues and women’s rights to land, with insufficient linkage to demands for community rights to land and livelihoods in the context of land grabs. Isolation of gender and class/community issues will harm the rural women’s cause, as happened for the Village Land Act in the 1990s. The Village Land Act’s progressive articles on the property rights of women; and women participation in village and higher level land committees were undermined by the power of the Presidency to transfer village land to general or reserved land “in the public interest”, thereby dispossessing both women and men of their land.

Both statements appear to ‘adjust to’ rather than challenge land expropriation. According to the law, communities have the right to say no to external investors (national and foreign) through their village assemblies. As Rural Women posters say, “Land grabbing is at the root of poverty”.