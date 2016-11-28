Women must lead in war on gender-based violence

By Citizen

Today marks the fourth day of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. This is an international campaign originated from the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute coordinated by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership in 1991.

It is meant to galvanise action to end violence and mistreatment against women and girls around the world.

This campaign is very significant to Tanzania, for ours is a country in which human rights, irrespective of gender, are enshrined in its Constitution.

The questions we all need to keep asking ourselves are, one: are women enjoying full rights in the same league with men and two, do the girls in his country enjoy the same rights as the boys? The answer for both questions is “No”.

In our homes, girls help with domestic chores while their brothers read and do their homework, which could explain why generally, boy day scholars perform better than their girl counterparts.

A boy will be rebuked when he is outshined by his sister in exams and made to explain why he “allows” himself to be beaten by the sister, while it is considered normal he performs better than her.

There is virtually no region in Tanzania where female genital mutilation isn’t practised, including the ones that are viewed as socially and economically advanced, such as Kilimanjaro which has a reported FGM prevalence of 21.7 per cent.

Performing the “cut” in a girl endangers her health, jeopardises her right to enjoy sex in adulthood and may cause her immeasurable pain while giving birth, yet we have failed to eradicate this backward and harmful tradition in our country.

Girls under that age of 18, who should be attending school, are married as a matter of course. According to Anti-Genital Mutilation Network (Afnet) Sarah Mwaga, 52 per cent of Dodoma Region girls are married off when they are under 18.

Underage girl

Pushing an underage girl into a marriage in Tanzania is a crime which attracts 30 years-jail term, yet it happens. Speaking on the occasion to launch 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Dodoma last week, District Commissioner Christina Mndeme noted that between January and September, 62 schoolgirls were made pregnant!

Childhood motherhood or marriage has

far-reaching consequences, for in most cases, it translates into an end to a girl’s educational pursuit. It generally means a ruined future! In today’s competitive world, the prospects of a good career and materially fulfilling life of a person whose education is terminated before completion of primary school is very dim.

It is the right of every Tanzanian child—boy or girl—to attend school and, if his/her intellectual capacity allows, study all the way to university unhindered. That would be for her/own benefit and that of their family and country. Ruining one girl’s future is a loss to the whole society.

It is for these reasons and observations that we all must say “No” to any sub-culture which undermines any member of our society on the basis of their gender.