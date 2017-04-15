EDITORIAL: Yanga should keep a cool head to Win

It is Young Africans day of reckoning. They face a tall order of ending a longstanding jinx against North African teams.

Can they defy the odds? It is a big question in the minds of soccer fans and supporters back home in Tanzania.

Yanga, as they are popularly known, play MC Alger of Algeria in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff in Algiers, needing at least a draw to advance. The Mainland champions go into the match with a 1-0 win from the first leg under their belt. However, we expect a backlash from MC Alger on their home soil.

Yanga have never won an away match against any team from the North African region. They have attempted 11 times in 35 years to no avail and this statistics may affect their psychology.

However, times have changed. In modern football, past records count for nothing if the coach comes with the right approach and players stick to his instructions.

It is our belief that our sole representatives in Caf events will overcome the psychological barriers of their abysmal record against North African teams.

Arab teams have a tendency of crossing the line with their mind games off and on the pitch. Players will do everything to provoke their opponents. Yanga have severally succumbed to such tricks.

But experience is always the best teacher. There is nothing new MC Alger fans and players will do tonight that Yanga have never experienced.

Yanga players need to keep a cool head. They should not panic and get into unnecessary confrontations, which may warrant dismissals.

There is no denying that George Lwandamina-coached side will have a busy evening, but the prospects of reaching the group stage means a lot for the players and club. Players will have more exposure while the club will reap millions of shillings.