By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

Historically Africa has always been a silent victim. First it was the slave trade followed by plundering of natural resources, leaving our populations in abject poverty.

Our own previous, greedy and unpatriotic leaders signed the mining contracts that hugely favour foreign investors and this is why our minerals are stolen right under our very own eyes without any shame. Enough is enough.

Notwithstanding the contracts, international courts or an independent analysis of the sand, this is daylight robbery that has to end. It is better that these mines are closed and there is no more exploitation than to lose our minerals. The simple question is: why are these mines still operational despite being reported that they are losing $1 million per day since sand exports were halted? Logically the mine owners should have by now sought redress at international courts.

I do not believe in economic diplomacy if it shields and defends economic thievery. Whoever said that investors will shy away is misleading since the world will judge us on our merits and being victims of multinational corporations. We should rather deal with a few but fair and honest investors rather than a multitude of dishonest investors.

The report of the probe team led by Prof Abdulkarim Mruma presented on May 24 is very clear and self-explanatory. In simple language, these multinational extractive corporations operating in Tanzania have been stealing our wealth and the painful aspect of this theft is that our own people are involved. There is nothing sophisticated in this theft – they are just understating (under-invoicing) the true value of what they are exporting.

The reappointing of ministers and other high officials from previous phases of the government is a big mistake. Your Excellency Mr President, the majority of the re-appointees are a liability to your administration. The earlier they are dropped the better. Back to the extractive sector, the question I ask is: how much is Africa benefitting from the extraction of its abundant resources?

Natural resource extraction contributes more than 30 per cent of Africa’s GDP. According to a McKinsey report, resource extractive industries “will continue to profit from rising global demand for oil, natural gas, minerals, food, arable land, and the like”. So, how much is Africa gaining?

According to Carlos Lopes, the executive secretary of the UNECA, “Average net profits for the top 40 mining companies grew by 156 per cent in 2010 whereas the take for governments grew by only 60 per cent, most of which was accounted for by Australia and Canada.”

He points out that the profit made by the same set of mining companies in 2010 was $110 billion, which was equivalent to the merchandise exports of all African LDCs in the same year.

“It is fair to say therefore that the resource-to-development model puts raw materials suppliers at a significant disadvantage. The conclusion that can then be drawn from this situation is that the current resource-for-development model is not working to bring about equity or boost development.”

I strongly believe that the extractive sector provides huge opportunities for sustainable development and poverty reduction if properly managed with the right mix of policies and enforcement systems in place. The issue at hand is, without exception, the high levels of public sector corruption.

If accountably governed, natural resource wealth could be a boon to a society, enabling valuable investments in infrastructure, human capital, social services, and other public goods.

This is the time when we need help from countries that are our bilateral partners but also host these multinational corporations to investigate these multinational corporations.

Business transactions of these companies are illegal, morally questionable and exploitative. We do not ask for aid or charity. What we are asking is for these countries to investigate the dealings of these multinational corporations and provide us the findings.

This is an economic war and for one to fully participate and support our President, we should know the key elements of oil and mining contracts thus these contracts should be made public. Legislatures can play a crucial role in this process.

The Public Accounts Committee in Parliament and the Opposition can be a particularly force for safeguarding the management of public assets and auditing state-owned enterprises.