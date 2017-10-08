By Saumu Jumanne saumu.j@gmail.com

On Wednesday, (October 11, 2017), Tanzania will commemorate the International Day of the Girl (IDG) at the national level in Mara Region. This was announced by the director of Child Development in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Margaret Mussai.

To me I found it so great after hearing that Mara Region, specifically Tarime District, was chosen to host this important event. Mara Region is well renown for many things--home region of our Father of the Nation, and first president, Julius Nyerere and the host of one of the most famous World Heritage Sites, the Serengeti National Park.

Records also show that, Mbwana Samata, who at the moment, is the country’s most successful football athlete comes from Mara Region. The names can go on and on. Unfortunately, like other regions, Mara has its share of “negativities.” To begin with, violence against women (married) is taken as an act of love and is ‘accepted’ and is practiced by some people in the area.

It’s unbelievable that a good number of both men and women from the region believe that beating a woman is an expression of true love. Multiple researches indicate wife battering is very prevalent in Mara. In one study, 84.7 per cent of the male respondents indicated they had beaten their wives. It’s shocking that in this age and time, we still have people holding such barbaric views and practise such primitivity, depriving women their fundamental rights.

When we come to another evil, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which is a danger to health and life for the girl child, the region is badly affected. Then when we come to teenage pregnancy, Mara Region is ranked number 4 with 37 per cent, in a pack lead by Katavi Region (prevalence of 45 per cent), Tabora (43 per cent), and Dodoma (39 per cent). The woes could go on and on. Hopefully, commemorating IDG in Mara will bring to more limelight the problems ailing girl child in the region and the nation at large.

The IDG for this year spearheads a year-long campaign to attract “global attention and action to the challenges and opportunities girls face before, during, and after crises.” Hopefully, this will be the case in Tanzania. The cries of the girl child are too many across the nation.

A number of gender equality and development strategies have been put in place over the years, but what about implementation?

For how long will Tanzanian girls continue to suffer from sexual and gender-based violence? For how long as this happens at home, schools and workplace, places where they should feel most protected?

The importance of looking at these issues cannot be gainsaid. Looking at past stories, you wonder why we have not been able to deal with issue of girls’ rights once and for all. I read of a 14 year old girl in Musoma raped by 5 men sometimes back (2014). Then in Ruvuma two men raped a ten year old class two girl. The list could go on and on. Cry, girl child. Hopefully, the nation will hear your cries and wipe away your tears.

If as a people and as a nation, we cannot take care of our girls, the whole country, whole communities will suffer for it. The timeless saying that, if you educate a girl, you educate a community remains very true. Respecting the right of girls, making sure they access education and they are not abused, is key for our development.