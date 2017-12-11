You want a heart attack? Meet auctioneers from hell

By Peter Muthamia

I have always thought that auctioneers, city council askaris who arrest poor hawkers and confiscate their wares are apparitions straight sent from hell. My drinking buddy Dr Winchinslauss Rwegoshora (PhD, MA, BA, UDSM) says that they are agents of Shaytan sent to terrorise “innocent” people.



In other words, I would be much more comfortable with a real Al Shabaab terrorist than a breathing auctioneer or a city council askari. You know why? I have witnessed other poor Uswahilinites reduced to nothing by those infamous askaris (pun intended). Auctioneers are meanest people on earth.



If you owe money, they swarm your shack, their hungry eyes feasting on anything of value. Those of you have the habit of happily bidding at auctions for radios, parcels of land and other things scooped from loan defaulters, always know that the items did belong to some poor guy who guzzled the loan he had borrowed at Mzee Shirima’s and defaulted.

In Uswaz where I live, most folks would rather cool off their heels at the cop house dubbed police station rather than meet auctioneers. Cops do not bother me much. They are friendly lot until they catch you red handed swilling the stuff called gongo. When auctioneers pay you an impromptu visit, it becomes the worst nightmare. I remember it as if it was yesterday.

I stood there, swallowing hard, real sweat running down the small of my back and wished that the earth opened up and swallowed me alive. The knowledge that everyone around shack knew that it was my property being bided almost caused me an instant heart failure. What with Uswaz dwellers - men, women and children who have always known that me as some rich “tycoon” in comparison, seeing everything in my house being whisked away, leaving you shack bare? This is what almost happened to me, a poor Uswahilinite whose only hope is in the wages they toss to me at the end of every month.

Once upon a time, I thought it was a sexy idea to borrow money from the bank. I reasoned that my meagre wages I earn writing third-rate columns like the one you are now reading was barely enough for me to keep three square meals on the table and send my spoilt daughter to the so called “international school” .The initial objective of borrowing was not to squander the loan, but make the best of it like any other self-respecting Uswahilinite.