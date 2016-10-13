Youth’s perception of corruption worrying

By Citizen

A new study by the East African Institute of the Aga Khan University has startling findings that should give policymakers, religious leaders and family heads food for thought. That 60 per cent of Tanzanian youth believe that it doesn’t matter how a person makes money as long as they don’t end up behind bars doesn’t augur well for the endeavour to create inclusive growth.

Titled ‘The Tanzania Youth Survey’ the study, which was conducted last year, also reveals that 44 per cent of our youth would readily take or give a bribe while 45 per cent believe corruption is profitable whereas as 58 per cent do admire those making money irrespective of their method.

Whichever way one looks at it, this report is a clear testimony that until last year, ours was society with little regard to ethics, where success is determined by the amount of material wealth one has acquired, irrespective of the method of acquisition. It suggests that hard work is a minor factor in the accumulation of riches.

To paraphrase Kenyan law professor and Pan-Africanist, PLO Lumumba, these findings are a sad indication that ours is a country “where we celebrate thieves and vilify good men and women.”

Regrettably, this could also explain why the laudable average economic growth rate of 7 per cent for the past two decades has had little impact on poverty reduction in Tanzania while the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen.

For instance, the ‘State of East Africa Report 2016’ shows that the rich in the country earn 5.5 times more than an average employee.

In a country where the majority claim to be devout Muslims and Christians and where the political leadership purport to be instilling love amongst electorate, these findings are damning and must be dealt with accordingly from all socialisation levels within our society.

VALUE DISABLED, ELDERLY

Although every person is entitled to live and enjoy respect, in reality this is often not very evident. What the elderly and persons with disabilities go through in life is appalling. In many parts the Lake Zone region, for instance, hundreds of elderly persons have been savagely assaulted or killed over witchcraft allegations. They are often blamed for misfortunes.

People with disabilities too experience untold suffering starting from the family level, the workplace and community they live in.

Despite the many promises from powers that be, that there will be enforcement of laws and policies that protect older persons and people with disabilities, things haven’t improved much.

In short, we still have problems as regards ageism and disability in our society. This means that although older persons and the disabled may look generally happy, they experience intense psychological pain for being unheeded.

We hail Sightsavers, ADD International, HelpAge International Ifakara Health Institute for a new joint report entitled ‘Disability and Old Age are Not a Curse’, which calls on all of us to respect and protect the rights of older persons and people with disabilities.