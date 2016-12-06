By Prof Marjorie Mbilinyi marjorie.mbilinyi@gmail.com

The 2016 Africa Human Development Report: Accelerating Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in Africa is especially timely now during the Sixteen Days of Activism – a time when activists around the world are denouncing gender based violence against women and children.

I am concerned about whether abolish gender based violence can be abolished without eliminating gender inequality and women’s subordination. At the same time, advocates argue that there will be no sustainable development in Africa without gender equality – in other words, the entire society benefits when male domination and female subordination is eradicated.

Inclusive and sustainable development requires gender equity and women’s empowerment: According to the Administrator of UNDP, Helen Clark: “giving more concerted attention to gender equality will be an important and long overdue stimulus to faster and more inclusive human development and economic growth for the entire continent. ..Policies and programmes that unintentionally leave out or disenfranchise women will never be successful over the long term.

Nor can inclusive growth be achieved if women’s empowerment is compartmentalised, or seen as a separate activity from what are traditionally perceived as the core functions of government.” A holistic approach is called for by all actors to promote gender equality, including central and local government, civil society, and the commercial private sector – everyone is responsible. At the same time, there can be no gender equality in a context of systematic violence against girls and women.

Home is a dangerous place for girls and women: There are many forms of violence, and all need to be confronted and eradicated – domestic violence, intimate partner violence, rape, intimidation – where the most common perpetrator is someone known by the girl/woman – her father (committing incest), brother, uncle; her husband or partner or family friend.

Female genital mutilation continues to be practiced in many areas of our country, in spite of a growing number of enlightened young girls who do not want to be circumcised and run away from home to protect themselves. Think about it – instead of being a haven of safety, home can and too often is a frightening, dangerous place. And worse, to a large extent our society and our government continue to look the other way, and thereby are complicit in these crimes of violence.

This is not only true in Tanzania. According to the 2016 Africa Human Development Report, nearly one out of every two African women (45.6 per cent) have experienced some kind of sexual or physical violence during their lifetimes. This is, indeed, shocking and unacceptable. It is time to declare zero tolerance for any kind of violence against girls and women.

How many of us know that the African Union designated 2016 as the year of Human Rights with a focus on Women’s Rights? And that 2015 was the year of Women’s Empowerment and Development? What concrete, practical steps were taken by our government to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment during this time, and to reduce if not abolish violence against women, and what was achieved? And how does government explain the recent Attorney General’s efforts to appeal the laudable High Court ruling that child marriage is illegal?

Economic, social and environmental, and political change is required for gender equality and human development: The present focus on eradication of physical and sexual violence against girls and women needs to be linked to better health, education and sustainable resource use for present and future generations, on the one hand, and just as importantly, it must embrace more productive and dignified work at home and in the marketplace with livable incomes; and more equal voice and representation in decision-making and resource allocation at every level of society.

Women’s rights advocates recognize this link, arguing that when women are economically self reliant, they have more options and do not have to submit to abuse, exploitation and oppression.

The challenge then becomes one of designing appropriate strategies to support not just one woman to become economically empowered, but rather, all women, and especially those who are poor and marginalized in both urban and rural areas. The recent calls for women’s rights to access, ownership and use of land and its proceeds is a part of this endeavour.