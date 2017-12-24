MeToo# movement: the demise of the elephant in the room

By Terry Ramadhani

So the watershed moments have been rolling, the celebrities and now the UK parliament is facing a host of heads rolling as accusations of sexual harassment come in fast and hard!

What I find so intriguing is the embarrassment that seems to be felt by some section of the society pertaining to the women who have come out strongly talking about their own experiences of such harassment and indeed rape.

Sadly as a society we still have major sections that feel the proverbial “shame on me” reaction when it comes to calling out sex-based crimes.

I remember many moons back watching an interview of a Scotland Nationalist Party Member of Parliament called Mhairi Black who made history becoming a member of the House of Commons at the age of 20 years 237 days, being asked what her thoughts were on various subjects.

She noted at that particular interview two points that were gender related, the first one which made the interviewer grimace was Mhairi’s discomfort with the press persistently asking the signature question that has become famous “who are you wearing?’ and her irritation with the question was that the subject of what one wore was never relevant for men, so what made it relevant for her.

The second comment she made was about the boy’s club attitude that existed in the House of Commons, how subtle sexism was alive and well.

She gave an example of how some of her fellow parliamentarians who were men would call her “sweetheart and honey” to which she would call them “darling!”

So now, the allegations of sexual harassment are flowing like they never have before and I herald the women who have embodied the courage to speak up.

The reactions from the masses have been quite interesting with overwhelming support for the victims but also some backlash, I do pray that a balance is found in this particular discourse that contributes to ensuring that we can have a world where women should not have to put up with sexual harassment. But pray you may ask, how do events happening across continents and oceans have anything to do with our reality in East Africa?

No doubt that these watershed moments will have significant impact on our employee relations in Africa.

It may not be immediate or fast and furious like it has been in Hollywood or indeed in the UK but it will catch up soon enough! Yes this elephant that we prefer not to talk about due to it being taboo has opened up conversations all over the world and we are now forced to confront it in ways that will leave us feeling uncomfortable.

Well, as with love, courage is contagious, and it is within imagination that a lot of women in our continent will begin to feel a little stir, that results into a rage, that will result into “No more! Enough!” kind of reaction.

What can we do in our space as people professionals to help our people deal with these issues, sensitise our staff about what is acceptable and what is not, as far as gender issues are concerned?

Here are some thoughts for your consideration;

1. Formulate and publish strong gender issues policies that define harassment and the rules unambiguously

2. Roll out sensitizations and awareness training sessions for all staff that address these issues be it sexual, emotional or physical harassment/violence

3. We need to champion these policies and rules by ensuring we have mechanisms to create dialogue on the subject as well as structures that encourage and support our staff whenever they face such challenges. Re-framing the perspectives that project shame and weakness for the aggrieved into courage and strength.

4. Walking the talk, we must put our best foot forward in ensuring that our leaders lead by example, that they are modelling behaviours that communicate a message of respect for our people and that we are intolerant to harassment be it gender based or otherwise

5. Take action to both preempt and protect our staff and ensure that the work environment offers support for the aggrieved so there are no reprisals

Our collective rights and protections are only possible if we look out for all parts of our society.

Allowing violations for some groups negates our collective rights as the only guarantee we have is guarantying the rights of the other; that is our safety net.