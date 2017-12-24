OBLIQUE ANGLE: Of electronic waste and responsible handling

By Deo Simbax

Tanzania is still a net importer of smartphones. And since the advent of the mobile phone, millions of handsets have been imported into the country.

That is not all, the country imports many other electronic products. They include computers and their accessories, radios, television sets, CD and DVD players, monitors and flash disks.

It is also common knowledge that after these products are used for some time, people tend to no longer want to use them. This may be because someone wants a newer version of the product, the product has been damaged or it has become obsolete. As technology advances, older versions turn into trash as they are put out of use. Suffice it to say that we keep producing hundreds of tonnes of electronic waste in our homes, offices and society in general.

Have you ever asked yourself how many pieces of electronic waste can be found in your home? Do you know where you put your old phone? What happens to the DVD players, CD players, old computers and other such products immediately after you decide that you no longer want them?

Do you just throw them away? Do you sell them, to whom? What happens after they are sold? Are they recycled just like what happens with paper, plastic material, cans and glass?

Are there collection points for these products? And, most important of all, do we have a policy properly guiding us on safe disposal of electronic waste?

The government may have ratified some international treaties as regards proper disposal or re-use of electronic products. However, its own regulatory documents--National Environmental Policy, National ICT Policy (2003), Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Environmental Management Act (Cap.191) of 2004—do not present a clear guidance on how to handle electronic waste. This is according to Luwungo, Isac (2014) ‘Assessing Challenges of E-Waste Management Regulations in Tanzania: Case of Dar Es Salaam City’. Master’s thesis, The Open University of Tanzania.

People need to be educated on the dangers of keeping electronic products that they no longer need. They also must be educated on how to safely handle them, including their safe disposal. Education is the key. Policy makers need to come up with better regulatory documents to help control electronic waste. As days pass, lives of both human beings and other living organisms are put to risk. The environment is also exposed go further danger due to e-Waste.

Apart from showing how the trash should be disposed of, the policy should also set programmes of collection of e-waste. A more friendly policy will ensure efficiency and responsible handling of electronic waste.

Where necessary, incentives should be given to those handing over their electronic waste. One of the reasons a person would want to keep a product is personal attachment to it. So, it may be important to find a way of showing this person that once an e-product becomes obsolete, it is risky to keep it.

Technology has advanced a lot when it comes to recycling. Proper disposal of e-waste should help feed the recycling industry so that other products would be made. This would bring in multiple benefits—job creation, tax source and protection of the environment and people’s wellbeing.

It’s time we protected our planet by responsibly handling electronic waste. We all have a role to play.

Merry Christmas, dear reader!