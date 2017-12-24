EDITORIAL: WE HAVE AN OPPORTUNE MOMENT FOR REFLECTION

Once again, Christmas is here – and Tanzanian Christians join fellow believers across the world to celebrate this special day. The Christmas spirit, the world over, is that of peace, joy and love. Indeed, Christmas is a happy moment, a time for celebration.

More so, this is a time for cherishing peace and kindness, to be plenteous in mercy. Again, coming as it does at the very end of the year, Christmas also provides an opportune time for all – individuals, nations and governments – to look back into the past – so to speak – to see where we went wrong.

This is to provide for amendments where required, always ensuring that past mistakes are never repeated as we embrace a new year of hope and opportunities.

Betterment of living conditions

The opportunities in mind here are those which would lead to, and result in, the betterment of living conditions for humanity through meaningful and sustainable, all-inclusive socio-economic development.

And our hope is for another Christmas in our lives that would be a ‘mirror on the wall’ reflecting for us the meaning of it all.

Tanzania is one such nation-state that’s full of hope and opportunities; and the government, under the leadership of President John Magufuli, has provided that.

We also need to revisit mindsets. This is largely in terms of established sets of attitudes held not only by individuals, but also by private and public institutions, including the very government itself.

Norms of good behaviour

As individuals, we all must strictly observe the norms of good behaviour this festive season. These include – but aren’t limited to – ‘Don’t-Drink-and-Drive’ campaigns for motorists, designed and intended to enhance road safety.

Other taboos in the social, religious as in our statute books are drunken orgies, public disorderliness and petty crimes like mindless thuggery that’s committed without justification – and with no concern for the consequences.

For the Mwananchi Communications (MCL) Ltd family, there could be no better, more valuable Christmas present than the return of Azory Gwanda, our journalist who today has been gone 34 days without trace. His disappearance more than a month ago puts a damper on this year’s Christmas, for his colleagues at work, and his family.

Knowing exactly what happened to him, and Ben Saanane, a close aide of Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, who disappeared on November 18, 2016, would, indeed, be an ideal Christmas gift for Tanzanians.

All in all, these are some of the issues that we should, as a nation, take time during the festive season to reflect on. What kind of place do we want our Tanzania to be? We are looking forward with hope that the mistakes of this year won’t form any part of 2018.