Lissu, Ponda join Seif’s campaigns in Pemba

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s Union presidential candidate Tundu Lissu and the Tanzania Islamic Communities and Institutions secretary, Sheikh Ponda Issa Ponda yesterday joined ACT-Wazalendo’s Zanzibar presidential aspirant Seif Shariff Hamad further deepening wrangles with the Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs).

This comes shortly after the RPPs wrote to ACT-Wazalendo demanding explanation over Mr Hamad’s action of joining a Chadema campaign rally in Moshi on October 19.

Last month, the Deputy Registrar of Political Parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, noted that such a move contravened Section 11A of the Political Parties Act (PPA) that requires political parties to submit their coalition agreement 90 days before nomination of candidates.

“There was no coalition agreement that reached the RPPs before stipulated time. Any coalition attempt at this time contravenes the requirement of the law, is unfair to other political parties and confuses voters,” he was quoted as saying.

At Tibirizi grounds in Pemba yesterday, Mr Hamad urged Zanzibaris to vote for him and Mr Lissu in order to liberate both sides of the Union. “Since we’ve no doubts with Mr Lissu’s promises and deeds, we need to do him a favour by voting him instead of those who have been oppressing you,” he said. Mr Hamad, who was concluding his campaigns in Pemba, reminded voters about his pledges in areas of uniting citizens, building a strong people-centred economy, better infrastructure, housing for all, modernising agriculture, improve wage pay, allowing the people to enjoy oil wealth and providing education for all.

He said citizens and foreigners will be treated equally without discrimination, reiterating that clerics detained in the Mainland would be repatriated back in order to face trials in the Isles.

The veteran politician said his government would build a vibrant economy by constructing ports and international airports in Unguja and Pemba in order to handle imports and tourists without necessarily going via Dar es Salaam. “The projects will create more decent jobs and attractive wages would be paid to the youth. We will build low cost houses and lend to the youth who will pay little by little and that cloves and spice farming would be promoted in order to transform lives of farmers,” he said.

He reiterated that the minimum wage for public servants would be raised to Sh500,000 in his first year and Sh1 million after five years, noting that stalled oil wells drilling in its blocks would be developed.

“We will reduce pupil’s congestion in classrooms from 130 to 35 pupils, provide free education from primary school level to tertiary level and waive loan repayment by tertiary education beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Lissu urged Zanzibaris to elect him and Mr Hamad; ACT-Wazalendo parliamentary aspirants and House of Representative candidates as well as Chadema hopefuls in place only candidates from one party have been nominated by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission.

“We haven’t resolved yet what should be done in areas where candidates from both parties have been nominated therefore use wisdom to provide us with victory and avoid splitting of votes,” he said.

Mr Lissu who doubles as Chadema’s vice chairman (Mainland) said the two parties aimed at reforming the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar through provision of more freedom, justice and respect.

The secretary of the Islamic Communities and Institutions in Tanzania, Sheikh Ponda Issa Ponda said clergymen’s participation in this year’s elections aimed to ensure that justice takes its course.

“Justice is not given, it is taken. We should be ready to protect justice if leaders who have won elections are declared,” he said.

He was seconded by the Moravian Revival Church Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula who said, “We will stand by the opposition if justice is violated, calling for people action.”