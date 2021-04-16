Football fans buy Everton jerseys 'like crazy'

Wamachinga selling Everton jersey like hot cake, hanging the outfits of the England team on various places around the stadium making it a big deal for the clothing vendors.

Dar es Salaam. Shortly before Everton take on Gor Mahia in a friendly sponsored by SportPesa Company, the outfits of the England team have turned out to be a deal at the National Stadium.

A huge crowd of soccer fans, who have started trickling into the stadium in Dar es Salaam to view the match, have been buying many of Everton’s jerseys compared to those of their opponents.



The jerseys are being sold like a hot cate by hawkers known as 'Wamachinga', who have hanged them on various places around the stadium.

A petty trader selling the jerseys, Riziki Selemani, said the outfits were sold in abundance because of its lower price and fans’ support for the team.



"We sell at only Sh10,000 and are still being bought more than those of the rival team. It has been this because fans want to wear the jerseys like those worn by the players.



In fact, as a trader I wish the team had been here for the whole week," said petty the trader.