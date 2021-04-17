Misa-tan calls on authorities to find missing MCL journalist

The Media Institute of Southern Africa Tanzania Chapter (Misa-tan) has expressed its concern over the disappearance of Mwananchi Communication Ltd (MCL) journalist, Mr Azory Gwanda.

Misa-tan called on the authorities to make all resources available and expedite their efforts to find him, said Misatan board chair Ms Salome Kitomari in a statement released to the media on Monday.

MCL Managing Director Francis Nanai wrote to Misa-tan and other media stakeholders to inform them about the disappearance of Mr Gwanda.

According to Mr Gwanda’s Azory’s wife her husband has been missing since November 21.

In a statement issued by MCL on December 4, 2017, Mr Nanai informed that Police in the area promised to work on the matter, but nothing promising has been reported and Gwanda remains missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gwanda’s family, friends and colleagues during this trying time. We ask that the relevant authorities urgently make every effort to locate Mr Gwanda,” said the MCL chief.

The entire media fraternity is united in standing with Azory, his family and colleagues,” read part of statement.

Twitter hash tags #BringBackAzory and #MrudisheAzory have been trending for several weeks and Misatan requested for every freedom of the media enthusiasts, access to information champions to join in support of Mr Gwanda’s return.

In the statement Misa-tan said it believed that an attack on journalists, whether at individual level or collectively for any reasons, private or public, is an attack on press freedom and must be condemned.