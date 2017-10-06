Reading the judgement on Friday, October 6, Principle Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha said the prosecution had failed to prove charges levelled against Mr Manji who is also the former chairman of Young Africans Sports club.

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam business billionaire Yusuf Manji, 41, has been acquitted of charges of using illicit drugs by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Manji arrived at the court early in the morning and sat in h9is car waiting for his case to be called for judgement.

Young Africans Sports Club members and supporters led by secretary general Charles Boniface were among hundreds of people at the court, showing solidarity to their former boss.

The business tycoon who arrived at the court at remained in his car until few minutes before start of the case walked directly to open court chamber where the judgement was read.

Mr Manji was arraigned at the court facing charges of using illicit drugs. Before the judgement both the prosecution and defence counsel had closed their submissions.

The acquittal come only days after the same court found Manji not liable to economic sabotage charged against him and three other people.