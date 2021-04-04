Tanzania’s ruling party youth wing Mwanza election turns chaotic

Mwanza. There was chaos during an internal election of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s youth wing (UVCCM) in Nyamagana District, Mwanza Region.

Chaos ensued after UVCCM members from Mahina Ward were barred from casting to elect wing’s district chairperson in an election held on Wednesday, September 27.

Party green guards were deployed to provide security and supervise the election in the city.

Mahina Ward CCM secretary Samora Msiba claimed that the green guards were deployed to restrict them from voting.

According to him, they were barred from voting because the Councilor for Mahina Ward, who doubles as the Mayor for Mwanza City Council, Mr James Bwire had a personal dispute with Mwanza City Council executive director Kiomoni Kibamba.

For his part, the chairman of UVCCM in Mahina Ward, Mr Kagambo Paul, said he was surprised to see police officers deployed to supervise the election.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against CCM officials who ordered the police officers to oversee the election.

“Permitting a different security organ other than CCM’s Green Guard is a violation of the party’s constitution,” he said.

Contestants to in the elections included Mr Hassan Mambosasa, Mr Philipo Magori and Mr Yusuph Rudumo.

However, Mr Magori emerged the winner after collecting a total of 175 votes while Mr Rudumo came second with 135 votes.

Mwanza CCM regional secretary Raymond Mwangwala said yesterday that his office was yet to probe the matter.

A row between the mayor and the executive director emerged in April and reports have it that it is in court.