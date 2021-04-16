Two killed, 36 injured as daladala collides with locomotive in Tandika

Dar es Salaam. Two people have been killed and 36 others injured on Saturday morning after a commuter bus collided with a locomotive in Davis corner, Tandika.

According to Temeke Regional Police Commander, Gilles Muroto those killed are bus conductor and female passenger, and he was yet to confirm their names.

Among the 36 injured, four three women and a man are in critical condition, “all the injured have been rushed to Temeke hospital…We are still working on the accident, these are just preliminary information and anything might change later in the day.”