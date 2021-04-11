Wives beat husbands in Sumbawanga

Sumbawanga. There is a growing tendency of wives beating up their husbands here, prompting some of them to call upon the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to come to their rescue.

Speaking during a public rally at Zimba Village in Sumbawanga District, Rukwa Region, several men said they were direct victims of the problem.

The meeting was a brainchild of Lichide Organization which is sponsored by the Foundation for Civil Society (TCS).

"We are being harassed by our wives in this village. Whenever you arrive late at home you are beaten up by an angry wife,” said Mr John Myovela.

He said sometimes, wives leave the duty of taking of children to their husbands, which is contrary to African traditions.

“It would be fine if they were to leave the kids to us because they have some productive undertakings to work on but surprisingly, they only end up shifting from one traditional bar to another, drinking locally-brewed alcohol. We don’t report to desks dealing with gender-based violence because we as men we feel ashamed of doing so,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Ernest Mahela, a resident in the village said gender based violence was on the increase not only to the women and the children, but also to men who are being beaten up by their wives. In extreme circumstances, women go to the extent of throwing hot water on their husbands.

Reverend Peter Kawagewe who is also the director of the Peace Relief Organization, concurred with the men and called for a comprehensive study on the matter.

"A study on this matter is important because men have been finding it ashamed to report the incidences to authorities including the police,” he said.

A social development officer in the district, Mr Elias Masangola admitted that men were being harassed in the district, noting however that it has been difficult to establish the magnitude of the problem because authorities were missing statistics.

“For instance, in 2016/17 only four men reported the incidences to police stations as compared to the women who have been reporting in majority,” he said.

Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (TDHS) report of 2010 shows that gender based violence to women and children was at 44 per cent, with top three regions being, Mara (72), Dodoma (71) and Rukwa (56).