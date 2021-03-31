GUEST COLUMN: The failed vision of a united Africa - part II

In the UK, Nkrumah was also one of the organizers, of the Fifth Pan-African Congress in Manchester that was held between 15th and 19th October 1945. The Congress elaborated a strategy for ousting colonialism in African. They agreed to work towards the decolonization of Africa; towards a free Africa and form a federal United States of Africa.

As we have already discussed Nkrumah was a pan-Africanist from his college days. He was part of the Pan-African conference held in New York in 1944, which urged the US administration of the time to take leading role in helping African countries become free.

Among those who attended the congress and who later led their nations to independence were: Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya; Dr. Hastings Banda of Nyasaland (present day Malawi); and Obafemi Awolowo of Nigeria.

Nkrumah returned to the Gold Coast after twelve years overseas pursuing higher education. He was well formed in his political philosophy of pan-Africanism, to begin his political career to leader the Gold Coast into its independence and thereafter unite the African continent.

Nkrumah through his party the Convention People’s Party (CPP), he became Prime Minister of the colonial Gold Coast in 1952. He served as Prime Minister for 5 years until 1957 when Gold Coast became independent and was renamed Ghana. In 1960 Nkrumah became President of Ghana when a new Constitution of Ghana was written.

His speech at the Independence Day of Ghana in 1957 elaborated his ambitions when he said “this is the beginning of the struggle to emancipate all the countries in Africa. Our independency is meaningless unless it is linked to the freedom of the African Continent.”

With Ghana’s independence, Nkrumah then began the activities of uniting the Independent Africa. Nkrumah embodied a political activist approach to pan-Africanism as he championed the “quest for regional integration of the whole of the African continent”.

In April 1958, Nkrumah hosted the first All-African People’s Conference (AAPC) in Accra, Ghana. The Conference was attended by all Independent States of the Continent; including Liberia, Libya, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tunisia and Sudan. This conference encouraged the commitment of direct involvement in the emancipation of the Continent from colonial political bondage.

Again in 1959, Nkrumah, in collaboration with President Sékou Touré of Guinea and President William Tubman of Liberia met in the city of Sanniquellie in Liberia wrote and signed a Declaration outlining the principles for the achievement of the unity of Independent African States while such countries maintaining a national identity and autonomous constitutional structures. The document was also a treatise to better understanding of pan-Africanism and the quest for achieving united Independent African States.