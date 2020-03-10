The Citizen Tuesday March 10 2020 In the headlines Updates: Freeman Mbowe and co-accused ruling under tight security Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, Kawe MP Halima Mdee, and seven others are London man becomes second patient to be cured of HIV Paris. A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, Who poisoned CCM's deputy chairman Phillip Mangula? Sh1 billion set aside for France scholarships Lives shattered by South Africa's forced sterilisations DR Congo hopes to declare end to Ebola outbreak in April Why online auctioning of hunting blocks is off Coronavirus: US plane diverted after passengers upset by sneezing