Litmus test for ‘Kaka’ Mbowe to defend supremacy in Hai

By Daniel Mjema

Mbowe is defending the parliamentary seat he has held for three five-year terms: from 2000-2005; 2010-2015 and 2015-2020. In the October 28 elections this year, Mr Mbowe - who doubles as the national chairman of the biggest opposition party Chadema - faces the same decades-old rivalry from the veteran rul-ing party CCM.

There will also be an ACT-Wazalendo con-tender this year. Since 1995, CCM represented the constituency in only one term: 2005-2010. In 2015, Mbowe - popular simply as ‘Kaka’ - won the seat by 50,953 votes. as against his CCM rival Danstan Mallya who got 25,696 votes. ‘Kaka’ is ki-Swahili for ‘brother’. It also denotes youthfulness or authority associated with the person so-addressed.

In this year’s polls, Mbowe faces CCM’s Saashisha Mafuwe and ACT-Wazalendo’s Mbaruku Salehe Mhina. CCM say they nomi-nated a young man (aged 37) to bring Hai vot-ers the choice of a real ‘Kaka’. By nominating Mafuwe, CCM are targeting youth votes, con-sidered crucial to winning the constituency.

Hai District CCM youth wing chairman Cedrick Pangani says they believe the rul-ing party candidate stands a chance against Mbowe. He alleges that the former MP has been a no show on the ground most of the time.

But Chadema cadres also say they are well prepared to defend the constituency. Both can-didates have been attracting sizeable crowds in their campaigns.

The Hai returning officer Yohana Simtoo says 133,752 voters registered for this year’s elections, a significant increase from 107,512 voters who registered in 2015.

Chadema cadres claim CCM started behind the scenes antics to take back the constituency. They claim that in the past few years, govern-ment officials have been harassing and intimi-dating Mbowe to try and reduce his influence and popularity in the area.

They also claim some official in the district government illegally diverted funds from the constituency funds kitty. But they aver that CCM’s schemes, including using state organs to break Mbowe’s meetings as MP only served to attract more sympathy votes. As such, Chadema’s Kilimanjaro region-al secretary Basil Lema claims that Mbowe will win easily because he is still the choice of Hai voters. Since multiparty elections in 1995, there has always been stiff competition between the ruling party and the opposition in the constituency.

In 1995 it was the NCCR-Mageuzi candidate Mwinyihamisi Mushi who won. Then in 2000 Mbowe won the constituency on Chadema ticket. In 2005, CCM ‘got a reprieve’ with the election of Fuya Kimbita. Mbowe had thrown his hat in the presidential election but came back in 2010 and won back to back in 2015 elections.

Issues at hand

One of the main campaign issues is seri-ous water shortages at Bomang’ombe Town-ship. Shortage of medical staff in various health facilities in the constituency is another. Rural electrification has also been slow in the constituency. Some customers who paid for electricity connection years ago are yet to get power connected to their houses.

There is a serious problem of double alloca-tion of plots of land; rural roads are in a sorry state and embezzlement of funds in Saccos and Vicoba is rampart. The land conflict between the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and surrounding villages is in need of a solution so is the con-flict over pasture land pitying three villages of Mtakuja, Tindigani and Sanya Stesheni.

Profiles

Mafuwe hails from Uduru Village in Mach-ame North Ward. He attended Uduru Prima-ry School from 1991 to 1997 before joining Kivukoni Secondary School and then attended Muslim High School. After that he joined the St Augustine University of Tanzania for his Bachelor’s Degree.

He then joined the University of Dodoma (UDOM) for the Masters’ Degree in Public Administration (MPA). He is now studying for his PhD in Political Science. He has worked in the private sector, civil society and religious organizations.

Mbowe was born in 1961. He is an experi-enced and one of the founders of Chadema.He is an original thinker and the brain behind such effective Chadema campaigns as Operation Sangara and the Movement for Change (M4C). He oversaw the successful implementation of ‘Chadema ni Msingi’ cam-paign amidst a crackdown of the opposition. Mbowe was also the force behind the oppo-sition coalition of 2015 famously known as ‘Ukawa’. He has remained Chadema national chairman since 2004.

For his part, Mhina is trying his luck for the very first time running as a parliamentary aspirant. He is the youngest of all candidates in the race at 29 years old.

The ACT-Wazalendo candidate is self-employed and hopes that his campaign will inspire the young generation in the constitu-ency to take their future and their lives as des-tiny they have to shape themselves. He says his candidature was to provide an alternative for Hai voters and get his vision going should they vote him in.

Mhina feels agro-industries is key to help fight poverty in the area. He also points out to insecurity as an area requiring attention of elected leaders. But the ACT-Wazalendo candidate warns that the campaigns are being affected by what he sees as interference by the police whom he accuses of taking sides and instilling fear among candidates and voters.