By Seif Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Njombe. The two candidates competing for the Njombe urban constituency from the ruling party, CCM, and the main opposition party, Chadema, are political greenhorns so to speak.

It is the first time CCM’s Deo Mwanyika is running for a political office while Chadema’s Emmanuel Masonga has been on the trench, at least in 2015 elections when he lost the race for the same seat to CCM’s Edward Mwalongo by slightly over 3000 votes.

Mr Mwanyika is a former top executive of Barrick Gold who at one time faced charges of economic crimes, but entered a plea bargain with the public prosecutor and paid millions of shillings to be set free from remand prison.

Even though the Democratic Party’s candidate, Japo Edward Myegea, is also running for the same position, the real battle for votes is between Mr Masonga and Mr Mwanyika owing to their parties’ extensive networking and individual strengths.

CCM’s card

Despite his lack of political experience, Mr Mwanyika seems to be a force to reckon with. His connection to the people was evident when he tried to vie for the CCM youth wing (UVCCM) leadership recently.

CCM feels its candidate goes into the 2020 election armed with a record of service required to win voters’ support.

“The implementation of national development projects countrywide are an added value to the party in this election,” says a local party official. The party is pointing to the improved farmers’ opportunities like in avocado growing. In his campaigns, Mr Mwanyika has been touting the CCM manifesto and its implementation in the areas of healthcare, water, education and road sectors to back his case for election. He was a surprise inclusion in the CCM lineup, considering the serious case he was facing in the battle between the government and the mining giant.

Mr Mwanyika has invested in business in the area and can expect to benefit from his contacts in public and private sectors over the many years he was running the corporate ladder of Barrick Gold.

Chadema’s act

It would be a mistake for CCM to expect an easy ride on the campaign and voting day, Chadema cadres say.

Chadema chairman in Njombe Rose Mayemba says she is overly optimistic with the candidature of Mr Masonga, who will look to better his 2015 record. He is apparently popular with the youth and would hope their numbers can secure him the victory this time round.

He hopes to ride on his grassroots mobilisation hinged on the ‘Chadema ni msingi’ campaign. He is the region’s party secretary and a farmer.

Ms Mayemba exudes confidence that her party is poised to win not only the Njombe Urban seat, but all other parliamentary seats in the region.

“Chadema’s manifesto does not just seek to alleviate poverty, but it also seeks to restore the decision-making power by the people,” she says.

She says Chadema manifesto seeks to create a good business environment and to reform the tax code to lessen the burden of tax on the people. Chadema would also, she says, prioritise agriculture that employs more than 65 per cent of Tanzanians.

Chadema is also selling the idea of a new constitution and an independent electoral commission. This has been the opposition’s rallying cry since 1992 when multiparty politics were re-introduced.

“If elected Njombe MP, I promise to represent the people through exemplary services. I am not going to Parliament to sleep. I am going there to speak out about the people’s problems in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure development and others,” says Mr Masonga.

Presidential candidates

