Delegates from Austria in Dar es Salaam

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A business delegation from 16 Austrian companies is in Dar es Salaam to look for partners and investment opportunities in the country.

Most of the companies are are eyeing the manufacturing sector, according to the regional director of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in Africa and the Middle East, Ms Nella Hengstler.

“Our country is popular in producing various machines and coming up with technologies that can be used in manufacturing industries to add value to various products,” she noted. The machines and technologies, according to her, can also be adopted by Tanzanian local investors or partners with a view to improving industrial development and other related sectors such as agriculture.

“I am positive that this business delegation to Tanzania will help in boosting the trade volume between the two countries,” she said.

According to her, Austria is currently importing flowers and consumer goods - mostly agricultural products - from Tanzania while exporting machines and Red Bull energy drink to the country.

The delegation will also visit Dodoma, the capital city, to seek business and investment opportunities. Speaking before the delegation, an investment promotion officer from the Tanzania Investment Centre, Ms Diana Mwamanga, outlined some potential areas for investments in the country.

“Tanzania currently mostly wants car-assembling plants, medical equipment factories, cotton or textile factories as well as machines for agricultural manufacturing for value addition,” she said.

Other priorities are tourism, mining, information technology, financial institutions, telecommunications and construction. She welcomed the delegation to visit a one-stop facilitation centre at TIC for further investment information. The delegation sought information on legal procedures and business environment.