EU leaders express sadness as they approve Brexit deal

Brussels. European Union leaders yesterday approved a historic Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and together warned rebellious MPs in London this was the best and only option available.

Leaders meeting at a special Brussels summit expressed sadness at the “tragic” end of four decades of British EU membership, but said the terms of the withdrawal were now set. “This is the best deal possible for Britain, this is the best deal possible for Europe,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after the agreement was approved.

Juncker emphasised that, after 17 months of gruelling negotiations, “this is the only deal possible”, warning: “Those who think by rejecting the deal, they will have a better deal, will be disappointed.”

The agreement prepares for Britain’s smooth exit on March 29, 2019, and sets out a vision for “as close as possible a partnership” afterwards.

But May faces a major battle to get the agreement through the House of Commons, with a vote planned for next month.

MPs of all parties -- including her own Conservatives -- say they will oppose it, with many holding out hope of a better alternative.

“It will certainly not be renegotiated and there will be no further room for manoeuvre,” said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. May herself repeated this, telling reporters in Brussels: “This is the best possible deal, it’s the only possible deal.”

Sad day

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the 27 leaders had made a “conscious decision” not to discuss what might happen if MPs reject the deal. “There is no plan B,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, adding: “This is the max that we can all do.” He was among several EU leaders to express their sadness that Britain was now a step closer to leaving the bloc.

“This is a historic summit and also historic day that evokes ambivalent feelings,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It is tragic that Great Britain is leaving the EU after 45 years.”

Asked if she was also sad, May -- who joined the other 27 for closed-door talks after they approved the deal -- replied: “No, but I recognise that others do.” (AFP)

She added: “I am full of optimism about the future.”