Meat prices up as festive season nears

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Meat prices have started to increase in various parts of Dar es Salaam, with some places facing shortages of the commodity ahead of the December festivities.

A survey carried out in various places in the city has shown that beef prices have increased by between 10 and 30 per cent over the last two weeks, signalling hard times for consumers during Christmas and New Year. The survey has shown that meat prices in Dar es Salaam have increased from between Sh5,500 and Sh6,000 per kilo to Sh7,000 and Sh9,000 respectively.

Retail meat sellers say the slight increase of the commodity price is a result of a decrease in the supply of cattle at Pugu market this time when farmers are continuing to fatten them; targeting Christmas and New Year when there will be huge demand and prices spiral.

During holidays, the prices of meat and other food commodities rise due to increased demand, but cattle and meat traders also increase prices because of market speculations.

“We have seen the price of meat going up but we do not know what happened. I went to a butchery today and found the price of a kilo of meat was Sh8,000, from Sh6,500 and when I tried to call my brother who is living in Tegeta, he said they are facing the same situation,” said Mr Musa Abdallah, resident of Buguruni.

The survey carried out at Vingunguti meat wholesale market has also shown that the prices have gone up to a maximum level of Sh6,800 per kilo from Sh4,000 and Sh5,000 previously.

A cattle trader identified as Mrami Dayoo said the problem is at Pugu livestock market where there is a change of procedures whereby fees are supposed to be paid before 2pm.

“There is a new procedure which started last month whereby all fees must be paid before mid-afternoon and those who ignore the deadline, will have to wait until the next day, which also creates meat shortages in the market,” he said.

He said there is also low supply of cattle at the market from Pugu due to transport challenges as only 400 cows are slaughtered each day compared with previously 600 cows,” he said.

The Tanzania Meat Board registrar Iman Sichwale has said they have no official information over the increased meat price, although he revealed that there might be a cold war of market speculations during the end of the year.