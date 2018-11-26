ACT condemns rights violation

By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has condemned violation of human rights against fishermen in operations carried out by the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the opposition party’s secretary of Ideology, Communications and Publicity, Mr Ado Shaibu, said their research unveiled disturbing findings against fishermen.

In their findings, they discovered that some fishermen have been killed, scores injured and others missing during the operations.

He said the fishermen have been severely punished once suspected of committing offences including destroying canoes and burning their fishing nets.

“They are also slapped with huge amounts in fine , which range between Sh500,000 and Sh5 million,” he said.

He said ACT Wazalendo was not supporting illegal fishing, but operations should consider human rights. According to him, the operations should be carried out in accordance with the laws without hurting citizens who depend on fishing as their main economic activity.

Mr Shaibu underscored the main challenge during the operations as lack of participation and involvement and acts of cruelty that include the killings, detentions and harassment which also violate people’s rights.

“In its operations, the ministry should uphold rights of fishermen including listening to their concerns before making judgments, “Legal fishing equipment such as canoes should not be destroyed.”