Stakeholders set to meet in crucial sectoral dialogue

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM) Dialogue Platform has organized a meeting with development partners scheduled for February 13, this year.

A statement issued on Thursday, January 31, 2019, by the platform’s assistant coordinator, Mr Evans Rubara, says the meeting will provide an opportunity to showcase the progress, share plans around core activities on the roadmap and mobilise support from development partners who will attend the meeting.

“The event will help the platform to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing, generate feedback on its programmatic roadmap and inspire networking and potential partnerships,” reads the statement in part.

According to him, representatives of the government, international organizations with interests in the ASM, non-government organisations and civil society organizations are expected to attend.

He said recognising the ASM sector’s potential, putting in place the necessary policy and practice reforms could be the best way to addressing some of the health, safety and environmental challenges associated with the sector.

“Reforms will ensure access to markets, finance and technology that are crucial for the progress of ASM and linked businesses. Appropriate policy reforms will also create a conducive environment for active and meaningful participation of women,” he said.

According to him, ASM is the sector known to be the central livelihood activity for people living in the mining villages and is integrated with other activities including farming, livestock and petty businesses or trades.

He said the platform and its partners; HakiMadini, SWISSAID-Tanzania and the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), have been collaborating on laying out the foundation for effective implementation of the ASM roadmap to drive policy and practice reforms.